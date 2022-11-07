NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Monday, Nov. 7

NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Monday, Nov. 7

Written by 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
November 7, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Utah Jazz -6.5 vs. LA Lakers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2PM CT

Nick Whalen: We knew the Lakers would be bad this season, but it feels like they're already nearing rock-bottom less than three weeks into the season. The Lakers were blown out at home by the Jazz last week with LeBron James, and they won't have The King's services Monday night due to a toe injury. LA is a team with no pulse and no leadership, and they'll really struggle to hang around with Utah – the Utah Jazz! – without LeBron. I love the Jazz to cruise to an easy home win in this spot.

OVER on Karl-Anthony Towns grabbing 10.5 rebounds (-125) vs. Knicks

PointsBet, 1PM CT

Ken Crites: Rudy Gobert is out (illness), which means KAT should lead the Timberwolves in rebounding.  I bet Minnesota gives Kyle Anderson a ton of minutes at power forward.  But SloMo is really a wing, leaving much of the key to Towns.  The Knicks are also missing starting center Mitchell Robinson.  Also, unlike past seasons, the Knicks are playing quickly.  Believe it or not, New York is 5th in possessions per game at 106.4.  More possessions means more shots and more rebounds.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken won the FSWA 2014 Humor Article Of The Year award. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company (counting his days as an intern at the University of Wisconsin), Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after spending several years as the Head of Basketball Content. In addition to co-hosting RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts, Nick also hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA Fantasy Start/Sit - Week 4 Lineup Decisions
NBA Fantasy Start/Sit - Week 4 Lineup Decisions
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 7
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 7
Fantasy Basketball: Start/Sit Decisions for Week 4
Fantasy Basketball: Start/Sit Decisions for Week 4
Around the Association: Fantasy Takeaways + Injury News from a Big Weekend in the NBA
Around the Association: Fantasy Takeaways + Injury News from a Big Weekend in the NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 7
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 7
NBA DFS PIcks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 7
NBA DFS PIcks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 7