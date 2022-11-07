NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Monday, Nov. 7

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Utah Jazz -6.5 vs. LA Lakers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2PM CT

Nick Whalen: We knew the Lakers would be bad this season, but it feels like they're already nearing rock-bottom less than three weeks into the season. The Lakers were blown out at home by the Jazz last week with LeBron James, and they won't have The King's services Monday night due to a toe injury. LA is a team with no pulse and no leadership, and they'll really struggle to hang around with Utah – the Utah Jazz! – without LeBron. I love the Jazz to cruise to an easy home win in this spot.

OVER on Karl-Anthony Towns grabbing 10.5 rebounds (-125) vs. Knicks

PointsBet, 1PM CT

Ken Crites: Rudy Gobert is out (illness), which means KAT should lead the Timberwolves in rebounding. I bet Minnesota gives Kyle Anderson a ton of minutes at power forward. But SloMo is really a wing, leaving much of the key to Towns. The Knicks are also missing starting center Mitchell Robinson. Also, unlike past seasons, the Knicks are playing quickly. Believe it or not, New York is 5th in possessions per game at 106.4. More possessions means more shots and more rebounds.