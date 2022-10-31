NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Monday, Oct. 31

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Milwaukee Bucks -13.0 vs. Detroit Pistons (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:00 AM CT

Nick Whalen: Even without Khris Middleton, Milwaukee is off to a fantastic start and looks like perhaps the best team in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons have been frisky, and they're coming off of an impressive win over Golden State on Sunday, but ultimately they've already lost three games by at least 20 points. This is a bad matchup for a Pistons team that doesn't really have anyone to guard Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 12.5 Rebounds (-115)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:22 PM CT

Jason Shebilske: Sticking with the Bucks/Pistons game from above, Antetokounmpo to grab over 12.5 boards seems like a fairly safe bet as long as the score remains somewhat close. The Pistons allow the sixth-most rebounds per game to power forwards in the league this year, and Antetokounmpo has averaged 14.0 rebounds per game over his first five appearances of the season. He's been consistent regardless of the final score and should remain heavily involved Monday.

