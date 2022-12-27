NBA Betting
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 27

Alex Barutha 
This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

3-Leg Moneyline Parlay: Raptors over Clippers + Hawks over Pacers + Thunder over Spurs (+287)

FanDuel, 2:37 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The schedule-makers dealt a few teams a bad hand today. The Clippers, Pacers and Spurs are all on the second night of a back-to-back set and facing opponents with three days of rest. Of course, that doesn't guarantee wins for the Raptors, Hawks and Thunder, but it's a good situation to try to capitalize on. How to do parlays on FanDuel.

Jordan Poole over 26.5 points (-120) vs. Hornets

BetMGM, 2:44 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I think this line is set pretty well. Poole is averaging 28.6 points on 20.6 shot attempts since Steph Curry suffered his shoulder injury. But I think it's worth betting on the over against a poor defensive team in Charlotte. The Hornets allow the third-most points per game in the NBA, and they're on the second night of a back-to-back while the Warriors are at home. You can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to get a sign-up bonus in eligible states.

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
