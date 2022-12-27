NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 27

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

3-Leg Moneyline Parlay: Raptors over Clippers + Hawks over Pacers + Thunder over Spurs (+287)

FanDuel, 2:37 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The schedule-makers dealt a few teams a bad hand today. The Clippers, Pacers and Spurs are all on the second night of a back-to-back set and facing opponents with three days of rest. Of course, that doesn't guarantee wins for the Raptors, Hawks and Thunder, but it's a good situation to try to capitalize on.

Jordan Poole over 26.5 points (-120) vs. Hornets

BetMGM, 2:44 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I think this line is set pretty well. Poole is averaging 28.6 points on 20.6 shot attempts since Steph Curry suffered his shoulder injury. But I think it's worth betting on the over against a poor defensive team in Charlotte. The Hornets allow the third-most points per game in the NBA, and they're on the second night of a back-to-back while the Warriors are at home.