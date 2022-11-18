NBA Best Bets Today - Free NBA Picks for Friday, Nov. 18

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Tyrese Haliburton over 30.5 points + assists (-110) at Houston

BetMGM, 3:06 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Per our Defense vs. Position metrics, Houston is one of the worst teams in the NBA at defending point guards. This game also has a bloated 236.5 total, so there should be plenty of possessions for Haliburton to rack up stats. He's one of the safest bets in general, as he leads the NBA by a significant margin at 99.8 touches per game. In his 13 games this season, he has six 20-and-10 performances. Players that sign up using the BetMGM bonus code will get a risk-free first bet worth up to $1,000.

Trail Blazers -2.5 vs. Nets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:30am CT

Nick Whalen: Just when it looked like the Nets were making some progress under Jacque Vaughn, things have sputtered this week in back-to-back losses to the Lakers and Kings. Tuesday's loss was particularly alarming, as the Nets allowed 153 points and managed only 121 of their own. Brooklyn is essentially a one-man show at this point, and while Kyrie Irving could be back this weekend, I don't like Kevin Durant's chances to out-duel the Blazers by himself. Register today using the DraftKings promo code and get a chance to win $200 on the first $5 moneyline bet placed.

Terry Rozier Over 30.5 P+R+A at Cleveland

DraftKings, 2:58 PM CT

Chris Benzine: While Rozier over 5.5 assists is also a number I like, the 30.5 PRA gives Rozier multiple avenues to go over the number. With both LaMelo Ball and Dennis Smith both in line to miss the game, Rozier should play heavy minutes and see heavy usage in this one. When the pair are both off the floor, Rozier averages 21.7 points, 6.9 assists and 5.8 boards per 36 minutes. While the matchup isn't the greatest, the healthy minutes and additional wiggle room (21.7+6.9+5.8 =34.4) is worth it. Sports bettors in Ohio can sign-up now using the DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio promo code and earn $200 in pre-live bonus bets ahead of Ohio's launch date at the start of 2023.

Three-leg parlay: Trail Blazers money line versus Nets, Kevin Durant over 43.5 points + rebounds + assists and Damian Lillard over 31.5 points + assists (+410)

Caesar's Sportsbook, 12:15 P.M. EST

Michael Gillow: Without Kyrie Irving, Durant will have to shoulder the offensive load to avoid a third straight loss. However, as Durant admitted, the Nets don't currently have the roster to overcome the NBA's top teams. Lillard has tallied at least 31.5 points in each of his last three games and is still the focal point of the team's offense. Sign up now using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code and new users will receive a first bet on Caesars up to $1,250.