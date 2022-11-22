NBA Best Bets Today - Free NBA Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 22

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Pistons at Nuggets under 222.5 points

BetMGM, 1:54 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Both of these teams are missing key offensive hubs. The Nuggets are down Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, and the Pistons are down Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey. There's a chance this game could get really sloppy, and you're putting a lot of trust in fringe rotation players to help these teams combine for 223. This game being played in Denver could also slow things down, given the altitude.

With sports betting set to launch in Maryland on Wednesday, Maryland residents can take advantage of the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code, which gets you First Bet Insurance up to $1,000 in Free Bets if you Don't Win.

Sacramento Kings -1.0 at Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings Sportsbook, noon CT

Nick Whalen: I can't believe we've reached this point already, but I'm backing the Kings – on the road, no less – in Memphis tonight. Sacramento is the No. 1 team in the NBA against the spread this season (11-4 ATS) while Memphis is just 6-10-1. The Kings are 5-1 ATS on the road and have won six straight – all by at least six points. Memphis might get Ja Morant back tonight, but I'm not sure that will ultimately matter. I also like the O234.5.

If you're located in Maryland, get ready for sports betting to launch this week on Wednesday. Get ahead of the game with the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code that nets $200 in free bonus bets.

OVER on De'Anthony Melton scoring 15.5 points (-125)

FanDuel, 1PM ET

Ken Crites: Very interesting game tonight with Nets and Ben Simmons playing in Philly. I wish we could wager on the Ben Hate. Alas, I'll take Melton to score well with a Sixers team missing Embiid, Harden and Maxey. With Claxton probably out, Simmons will play at center, meaning Melton will face lots of defensively-challenged minutes from Kyrie Irving. Melton and Tobias Harris must score for Philly to have a chance. Melton is coming off a 19 point effort versus Minnesota. I have faith.

The Fanduel promo code gets new users a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. If you're in Maryland, you can use the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code for a Pre-Launch Sign Up Bonus.

OVER on John Konchar scoring 10.5 points (-115)

FanDuel, 1PM ET

Ken Crites: Desmond Bane and Ja Morant (QUE) are probably out for Memphis, which means Konchar and Tyus Jones will move into the starting lineup. Jones is a very good pass-first point guard. Expect lots of open three-point shots for Konchar. Unlike Dillon Brooks, Konchar shoots with efficiency and will only need a handful of attempts to clear 11 points. Plus the O/U is an appealing 234.5. The Kings will push the pace.