NBA Best Bets Today - Free NBA Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 22

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
November 22, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Pistons at Nuggets under 222.5 points

BetMGM, 1:54 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Both of these teams are missing key offensive hubs. The Nuggets are down Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, and the Pistons are down Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey. There's a chance this game could get really sloppy, and you're putting a lot of trust in fringe rotation players to help these teams combine for 223. This game being played in Denver could also slow things down, given the altitude.

Sacramento Kings -1.0 at Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings Sportsbook, noon CT

Nick Whalen: I can't believe we've reached this point already, but I'm backing the Kings – on the road, no less – in Memphis tonight. Sacramento is the No. 1 team in the NBA against the spread this season (11-4 ATS) while Memphis is just 6-10-1. The Kings are 5-1 ATS on the road and have won six straight – all by at least six points. Memphis might get Ja Morant back tonight, but I'm not sure that will ultimately matter. I also like the O234.5.

OVER on De'Anthony Melton scoring 15.5 points (-125)

FanDuel, 1PM ET

Ken Crites: Very interesting game tonight with Nets and Ben Simmons playing in Philly.  I wish we could wager on the Ben Hate.  Alas, I'll take Melton to score well with a Sixers team missing Embiid, Harden and Maxey.  With Claxton probably out, Simmons will play at center, meaning Melton will face lots of defensively-challenged minutes from Kyrie Irving.  Melton and Tobias Harris must score for Philly to have a chance. Melton is coming off a 19 point effort versus Minnesota. I have faith.

OVER on John Konchar scoring 10.5 points (-115)

FanDuel, 1PM ET

Ken Crites: Desmond Bane and Ja Morant (QUE) are probably out for Memphis, which means Konchar and Tyus Jones will move into the starting lineup. Jones is a very good pass-first point guard.  Expect lots of open three-point shots for Konchar. Unlike Dillon Brooks, Konchar shoots with efficiency and will only need a handful of attempts to clear 11 points. Plus the O/U is an appealing 234.5. The Kings will push the pace.

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken won the FSWA 2014 Humor Article Of The Year award. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after spending several years as the Head of Basketball Content. Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
