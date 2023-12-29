NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, December 29

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Cam Thomas Over 22.5 Points (-104) and Mikal Bridges Over 23.5 Points (-102) vs. Washington Wizards

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:45 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: The Wizards are allowing a league-worst 126.8 points per game, so despite their recent struggles, I expect Brooklyn's top two scorers to thrive Friday.

De'Aaron Fox Over 30.5 Points (-110) vs. Atlanta Hawks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:50 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Fox is coming off a season-high 43 points against the Trail Blazers and faces the fourth-worst defense in the league (122.8 points allowed per game). These teams haven't matched up this season, but Fox has scored at least 26 points in 19 of 23 appearances this season and is averaging 30.2 points per game.

Kevin Durant Over 6.5 Rebounds (-115) vs. Charlotte Hornets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:45 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Hornets have been shorthanded in the frontcourt recently, and even though Nick Richards has stepped up on the boards with double-digit rebounds in four of the last five games, I don't think Durant should have too much trouble reaching seven rebounds Friday after reaching the mark in each of his last three appearances. Charlotte gives up the 10th-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards this season, and the team will likely have its hands full with Durant on Friday.

Nikola Jokic Under 14.5 Rebounds (-130) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:50 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Jokic has certainly been dominant on the boards in recent matchups, posting double-digit rebounds in his last five appearances. He's logged exactly 14 rebounds in the last two games and is facing a Thunder frontcourt that isn't particularly effective at limiting opposing centers' rebounds, but Jokic has secured at least 15 rebounds just once over his last 10 appearances and eight times in 32 appearances this season. Despite his recent double-doubles, I expect that he'll remain under 15 rebounds again Friday.