NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, November 10

Best Bets

Daniel Gafford parlay: 10+ points, 10+ rebounds, 3+ blocks vs. Hornets (+2200)

DraftKings, 2:15 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is a rematch of a bizarre game that occurred Wednesday, where Washington secured its second victory of the season. Gafford played just 13 minutes while the bench unit caught fire for the Wizards, but he still managed five points, five rebounds and two blocks. In terms of what the Hornets allow to centers -- they are allowing the most points, the third-most rebounds, and though they allow only the sixth-fewest blocks, Gafford has swatted 2+ in every appearance this season. Combine that with the tight spread (WAS -3) and high over/under (239) -- plus the allure of winning an In-Season Tournament Game (?) -- and I'm banking on Gafford having his best game of the season at 22-to-1 odds. If you're feeling absolutely unhinged, adding Washington to cover the spread brings this up to 37-to-1.

LaMelo Ball parlay: 10+ assists and 2+ steals (+345) at Wizards

DraftKings, 2:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm going back to the well on this after losing the same bet against the same team Wednesday. That game, Ball finished with seven assists and one steal in 34 minutes. The process remains the same today, though. The Wizards allow the most steals and assists to opposing point guards in what's expected to be a fast-paced, tight game.

And if you think both of these parlays seem like a good idea -- you can add all the legs onto one slip for the fabled 100-to-1 payoff on DraftKings.