NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Game 1 of Western Conference Finals

Best Bets

Michael Porter Jr. over 5.5 rebounds (-144) vs. Lakers

FanDuel, 3:15 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Porter's minutes have fluctuated throughout the playoffs, but that's often been due to game script. When the games are close, MPJ is part of Denver's gameplan. Even seeing just 33.1 minutes per game in the playoffs, he's averaging 7.5 rebounds (8.3 per 36 minutes). If Jokic is focused on boxing out Davis, MPJ could fly in for some free boards.

Nikola Jokic over 1.5 steals (+150) vs. Lakers

DraftKings, 3:29 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Jokic is averaging just 1.1 steals in the playoffs, but in 11 regular-season head-to-head matchups against Anthony Davis since he joined the Lakers, Jokic is averaging 1.9 steals. Jokic also averaged 2.0 steals against the Lakers and Davis in the bubble playoffs. With those two numbers in mind, I love getting plus money on him swiping multiple steals.

Nikola Jokic O9.5 assists (-150) vs. Lakers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Jokic piled up double-digit assists – and three triple-doubles – over the final four games of the Suns series, and I don't think that slows down tonight. While the Lakers have the best defense left in the playoffs, there's no way to replicate preparing for Jokic, so I anticipate the big man setting up teammates for easy baskets early while the Lakers adjust and settle in. Jokic has gone over this assists total in six of his last nine games, averaging 10.2APG during that span. The Lakers are surrendering 26.4 assists per game to opponents in the playoffs – the most of any of the four teams still alive.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope O1.5 threes (+105) vs. Lakers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

KCP has run hot and cold throughout the playoffs, but l like this at plus money for a guy who could see close to 40 minutes in Game 1. Caldwell-Pope, who will now face off against his former team, went over this number in three of six games against Phoenix.