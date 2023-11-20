NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, November 20

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Hornets to cover +8.5 points (-110) vs. Celtics

FanDuel, 1:19 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Boston is on the second night of a back-to-back after a hard-fought victory over the Grizzlies. This is the final game in the Celtics' squeezed road trip, where they played the 76ers on Wednesday, the Raptors on Friday, the Grizzlies yesterday, and now the Hornets -- meaning its Boston's fourth game in six nights in addition to the B2B. Charlotte is bad, but they've at least got Miles Bridges back, so they're better now than their 1-6 record over the past seven implies. In terms of rest, Charlotte had a Friday/Saturday B2B, but they hadn't played since Tuesday before that.

Pelicans moneyline (-104) vs. Kings

FanDuel, 1:29 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Kings are in a similar situation as the Celtics. This continues a condensed road trip for Sacramento, who played the Lakers on Wednesday, the Spurs on Friday and the Mavericks yesterday. They also had a home game against the Cavaliers last Monday, so tonight's back-to-back represents a fifth game in a one-week span. Meanwhile, the Pelicans last had a Friday/Saturday B2B, but like the Hornets, didn't play since Tuesday before that. If you're feeling risky and like the rest situation for both of these games, you can get 14-to-1 odds on the Hornets to win straight up and the Pelicans to win by double digits.

Milwaukee Bucks -5.5 1H at Washington Wizards

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: I'm not opposed to adding the full-game spread at Bucks -10.0 either, but I like this spot for Milwaukee to get off to another hot start against a team that does not play defense and also rebounds at the worst rate in the NBA. After a shaky start, the Bucks have looked much more like the team we thought they'd be of late, ripping off four straight wins over Chicago, Toronto, Charlotte and Dallas last week. Milwaukee has still been prone to occasional slow starts, but I don't see that happening in this spot.

Jalen Brunson over 2.5 turnovers (+135) at Timberwolves

BetMGM, 1:45 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Wolves are forcing the most opponent point guard turnovers in the NBA. Brunson is usually good at taking care of the ball (2.0 TOV), but he's also turning the ball over more on the road (2.3 TOV) than at home (1.6 TOV) this season. Considering we're getting +135, I think this is solid value. This matchup is also expected to be close (MIN -2.5), so Brunson should play a ton of minutes.

Jimmy Butler over 2.5 turnovers (+105) at Bulls

BetMGM, 1:54 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Bulls have the second-highest opponent turnover rate in the NBA, and Butler has been sloppy with the ball lately. He has multiple turnovers in each of the past four games (2.8 average. I don't expect things to change Monday, as Miami has few other playmakers available on the team.

Harrison Barnes over 1.5 threes (+105) at Pelicans

DraftKings, 2:02 PM CT

Alex Barutha: While I don't think Sacramento will win this game, it sets up well for Barnes to hit some threes. The Pelicans allow the second-most corner threes in the NBA, and the veteran forward takes 27% of his total shots from that spot. He's only hitting an acceptable 34.5 percent of his threes overall, but he's averaging 6.3 attempts over the past three games.