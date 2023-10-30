NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, October 30

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Jordan Poole over 3.5 turnovers (+120) vs. Celtics

BetMGM, 1:55 PM CT

Alex Barutha: It's only been two games, but Poole has nine total turnovers in 62 minutes. But considering he has a 36.6 USG%, and this is his first time being a No. 1 option, I won't be surprised if the high turnovers continue. This is a horrible matchup for him, as Boston has one of the best defensive backcourts in the NBA -- and one of the best defenses overall.

Tyler Herro over 22.5 points (-110) at Bucks

FanDuel, 4:07 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Milwaukee hasn't looked polished and is on the second night of a back-to-back. Herro isn't shooting well (37.3 FG%), but he's taking 22.3 shots per game through three contests, which is good enough for me to assume he's going over 22.5 points. Plus, Bam Adebayo and Josh Richardson are questionable. If either player is out, more usage should funnel to Herro.

Parlay: Cade Cunningham 7+ assists and Jalen Duren over 14.5 points (+190) at Thunder

DraftKings, 2:12 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Cunningham is averaging 8.3 assists in 33.3 minutes to begin the year, and he's averaging the ninth-most potential assists per game (13.3). Cunningham and Duren (18.0 PPG) are dominating the pick-and-roll game to start the year, and I like betting on the pair to have great games together. I expect Duren to bully and out-muscle Chet Holmgren, who was embarrassed by Nikola Jokic's physicality yesterday.

Orlando Magic ML (+110) at LA Lakers

DraftKings Sportsbook, Noon CT

Nick Whalen: If you're looking for an underdog to target on the ML tonight, this is one of my favorites. The Lakers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after losing in overtime Sunday night against the Kings. LeBron James smashed through his alleged "minutes limit", so the Lakers could (attempt to) take it easy with James tonight. Beyond that, the Lakers' role players have been a disaster thus far, and LA is shooting just 29.1 percent from three as a team while holding a 106.2 offensive rating. It's a spot play, more than anything, but I like Orlando to start hot and steal a win on the road.

Cam Thomas over 23.5 points at Charlotte (-115)

BetMGM, 1:50pm EST

Ken Crites: Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton are both again out for Brooklyn, which means we get another night of Cam Thomas in the starting lineup. One might criticize Thomas' defense, but the guy loves to shoot! In a tiny sample size of two games this season, he's averaging 33 points and 20 field goal attempts per contest. Ben Simmons is healthy, but we know he prefers to pass. And the other new starter, Dorian Finney-Smith, is a defensive specialist. I think Thomas will once again let it rip tonight against a Hornets team giving up 110.5 points per game (14th in the NBA). Thomas started Game 2 for Brooklyn and saw 29 minutes of run.

Kyle Kuzma over 7.5 rebounds versus Boston (-136)

FanDuel, 1:50pm EST

Ken Crites: Boston's starting five might be the best in the Association, but their Achilles heel is rebounding. And Washington might be without starting center Daniel Gafford (ankle, GTD) tonight. In 132 games with the Wizards, Kuzma has averaged 7.9 rebounds per game. Even if Gafford plays, I suspect his minutes will be low. The Wizards' other centers are Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari, two softies who have no business lurking in the paint. I smell a double-double for Kuzma.