NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Opening Night 2023-24

Best Bets

Christian Braun over 9.5 P+R+A (-115) vs. Lakers

BetMGM, 12:24 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is the bet you've been waiting all offseason for. Opening Night. The champs against the LeBron. Christian Braun over 9.5 P+R+A. It's good to be back. DraftKings, FanDuel and PointsBet aren't even offering this line out of fear of going broke. Here at RotoWire, we have Braun projected to average 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 25.1 minutes this season. Personally, I think that's on the very low end of what's possible for Braun, who essentially reached those numbers when seeing minutes in the 20s last season. So, add in some development and the loss of Bruce Brown, and I won't be surprised if Braun approaches 30 minutes and gets more touches than he did as a rookie.

Kevon Looney over 9.5 rebounds vs. Suns (-130)

PointsBet, 1:26 PM CT

Alex Barutha: With Draymond Green sidelined and the Warriors without any other meaningful center depth, I expect Looney to see upwards of 30 minutes and have virtually no internal competition for rebounds. He averaged 9.9 rebounds across 24.6 minutes in home games last season.

Devin Booker over 33.5 points + assists at Golden State (-110)

DraftKings, 1:28 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Last season, with Chris Paul and Cameron Payne off the court, Booker averaged 42.6 points + assists per 36 minutes. With Bradley Beal out for the opener, Booker is in a similar situation, forced to be the lead playmaker out of the backcourt. Jordan Goodwin (maybe) and Eric Gordon should help relieve some of the workload, but I still expect Booker to be in total control of the offense.

Anthony Davis O0.5 made threes (-120) at Denver

BetMGM, 1:00pm CT

Nick Whalen: While I also like the Nuggets to cover 5.0 points at home, Davis to hit at least one three if my favorite bet on Opening Night. The big man's shooting has mostly fallen off over the last few seasons, but there appears to be a renewed commitment to Davis spacing the floor this season. Davis hit at least one three-pointer in all five of his preseason appearances despite setting limited action. On a per-36 basis, Davis hoisted more than five threes per game.

Andrew Wiggins over 23.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-115) vs. Suns

DraftKings, 2:45pm EST

Ken Crites: Wiggins' 2022-23 season ended badly. I suspect he's eager to put that behind him. And with Draymond Greene out, Wiggins' touches should be higher than usual. Last season he averaged 24.4 points + rebounds + assists, so this is by no means a stretch. I suspect Chris Paul will ease into his new role for the Warriors, giving Wiggins room to operate early on.