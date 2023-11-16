NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, November 16

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Mikal Bridges over 2.5 turnovers (-160) at Heat

BetMGM, 3:10 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Miami has the second-highest opponent turnover percentage in the NBA, and Mikal Bridges has taken on more usage lately with Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas out. Over the past four games, he's averaging 3.8 turnovers.

Thunder moneyline (-142) at Warriors

FanDuel, 3:19 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The sportsbooks are divided on this one, as you can bet OKC's spread at -2.5 (-115) at BetMGM and Golden State's spread at +3.5 (-110) at Caesars. Not having Steph Curry and Draymond Green destroys the Warriors' typical gameplan on both ends of the court, and I think people are reading too much into the close game against the Timberwolves on Tuesday. At the same time, I think OKC continues to be underrated. They're the 6th-ranked team in the NBA in Simple Rating (4.4) -- a measure of Net Rating weighted by Strength of Schedule.