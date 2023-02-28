NBA Betting
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, February 28

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
February 28, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Tyrese Haliburton under 18.5 points + Pacers lose to Mavericks parlay (+130)

FanDuel, 3:39 PM CT

Alex Barutha: As competitive as the Pacers have been with Haliburton in the lineup (25-25), he's struggled on the road against tough opponents. In road games that the Pacers lose, Haliburton averages just 15.6 PPG on 43/33/81 shooting. With Indiana 9-point underdogs here, I'll take the under on his points prop with the correlation of the Pacers losing for some plus money.

Memphis Grizzlies -9.0 vs. LA Lakers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

This is an incredibly bad spot for the Lakers, even as the Grizzlies have struggled to string together wins of late. Not only will LeBron James miss multiple weeks, but LA will also (probably) be without D'Angelo Russell tonight. That leaves Anthony Davis as the Lakers' lone true playmaker against a top-five defense in the NBA. More or less, I'm somewhat chalking this up as a post-LeBron injury depression hangover game for the Lakers.

Jaren Jackson Jr. O2.5 BLK+STL vs. LA Lakers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Not exactly going out on a limb here, but Jackson should be able to feast on the undermanned Lakers. He'll have a tough individual assignment in Anthony Davis, but I still like Jackson's chances to get to at least 3.0 STL/BLK for 9th time in 11 games. Frankly, Jackson might get three blocks off of Dennis Schroder alone.

Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels.
