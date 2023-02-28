NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, February 28

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Tyrese Haliburton under 18.5 points + Pacers lose to Mavericks parlay (+130)

FanDuel, 3:39 PM CT

Alex Barutha: As competitive as the Pacers have been with Haliburton in the lineup (25-25), he's struggled on the road against tough opponents. In road games that the Pacers lose, Haliburton averages just 15.6 PPG on 43/33/81 shooting. With Indiana 9-point underdogs here, I'll take the under on his points prop with the correlation of the Pacers losing for some plus money.

Sign up now with the FanDuel Massachusetts promo code link on this page, and get $100 worth of bonus bets in your account ahead of FanDuel Massachusetts' launch in March, 2023.





Memphis Grizzlies -9.0 vs. LA Lakers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

This is an incredibly bad spot for the Lakers, even as the Grizzlies have struggled to string together wins of late. Not only will LeBron James miss multiple weeks, but LA will also (probably) be without D'Angelo Russell tonight. That leaves Anthony Davis as the Lakers' lone true playmaker against a top-five defense in the NBA. More or less, I'm somewhat chalking this up as a post-LeBron injury depression hangover game for the Lakers.

The DraftKings Massachusetts promo code is expected to grant new players $150 in bonus bets once the sportsbook launches in March, 2023.





Jaren Jackson Jr. O2.5 BLK+STL vs. LA Lakers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Not exactly going out on a limb here, but Jackson should be able to feast on the undermanned Lakers. He'll have a tough individual assignment in Anthony Davis, but I still like Jackson's chances to get to at least 3.0 STL/BLK for 9th time in 11 games. Frankly, Jackson might get three blocks off of Dennis Schroder alone.