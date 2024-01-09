NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, January 9

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Isaiah Hartenstein over 1.5 blocks (-136) vs. Trail Blazers

FanDuel, 4:52 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Hartenstein is averaging 1.6 blocks since joining the starting five, and he has multiple blocks in four straight games. This matchup against Portland is ideal, as they've allowed the most blocks to opposing centers in the past 30 days.\

Dwight Powell over 6.5 rebounds (+108) but under 6.5 points (+110) vs. Grizzlies

FanDuel, 4:56 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Dereck Lively remains out, so Powell will get the nod at center. In his five starts this year, he's averaged 6.2 points and 6.0 rebounds in 23.8 minutes. Memphis has given up the most rebounds to opposing centers over the past 30 days, so I like Powell's over. Why I like the under for points is that the Grizzlies give up the second-fewest points to pick-and-roll rollers, and 25% of Powell's usage comes in those actions.

Sacramento Kings -11.0 at Detroit Pistons

DraftKings Sportsbook, 230pm CT

Nick Whalen: It's a big number, but we're fading the Pistons in light of the Cade Cunningham injury. Not only is Detroit losing 22.8 points per game, but Cunningham also creates 20.6 points per game via assists – the seventh-highest mark in the league over the last 10 games. Without Cunningham, I expect the Pistons' offense to struggle, which is why I also lean toward the U113.5 on their team total.

Bojan Bogdanovic O2.5 made threes

DraftKings Sportsbook, 230pm CT

Nick Whalen: There's a reason this is sitting at -175 at DK, but it's a good number to tie into a player prop parlay, if you're into that sort of thing. Bogdanovic is averaging 2.9 makes per game since debuting on Dec. 2 and is shooting nearly 40 percent from deep on 7.5 attempts per contest. As noted above, the absence of Cade Cunningham could bog down Detroit's offense, but Bogdanovic is one of the few veterans who can reasonably step up in Cunningham's place.