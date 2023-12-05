NBA Betting
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday's In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Ryan Pohle 
December 5, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Austin Reaves over 12.5 points (-128) vs. Suns

FanDuel, 3:33 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Reaves' minutes haven't been stable since he was moved to the bench, but this number is quite low for someone who is still one of the team's most trusted players. In the 13 games since moving into a reserve role, Reaves has averaged 14.1 points on 9.7 shots across 27.8 minutes. I won't be surprised if he works his way into 30+ minutes in this game.

D'Angelo Russell O13.5 points vs. Phoenix Suns

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: While I may be a noted Russell hater, this is a pretty friendly number for one of the NBA's streakiest scorers. Russell is posting 17.1 points per game on the year and has gone over this figure in 13 of 21 games thus far – including twice against Phoenix.

Knicks +4.5 at Bucks

DraftKings, 9am EST

Ken Crites: The In-Season Tourney changes things. In their one match this season, at Milwaukee, the Bucks won by five.  But the Knicks shot 39.6% in that loss, while the Bucks hit 51% of their 3's. I don't expect that to happen again.  The Knicks out-rebounded Milwaukee 56-41 in that game, which could happen again. The Bucks are missing Jae Crowder and Pat Connaughton, so Milwaukee's bench will struggle. I like New York's chances.

Bobby Portis Pts+Reb+Ast O 18.5 (-115) vs. Knicks

DraftKings Sportsbook

Ryan Pohle: The Bucks kick off the in-season tournament quarterfinals with a rematch against the Knicks, and the line on Portis here is simply too low. He's coming off a double-double Saturday and has gone over this total in 11 of the last 15 games. The Bucks are shorthanded off the bench with Pat Connaughton out for a third straight game and Andre Jackson questionable. Combine that with Khris Middleton typically not being pushed over 25 minutes and Portis should be in line for around 30 minutes tonight. He's averaging .80 PRA per minute this season, giving us some comfortable wiggle room even if this isn't the most ideal matchup.

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle is a DFS Product Specialist at RotoWire and has written for the site since 2020.
