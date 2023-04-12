NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday's Play-In Games

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Raptors under 17.5 made free throws (-125) vs. Bulls

4:15 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I think this is the first time in my life I've thought about a team free throws bet, but this is a spot for it. Since the All-Star break, the Raptors have the second-lowest free-throw rate, while the Bulls have the fourth-lowest defensive free-throw rate. Toronto never gets to the line, and Chicago never fouls. In three prior matchups against the Bulls, the Raptors averaged 14.6 made free throws.

OG Anunoby over 2.5 threes (+120) and leading scorer of the game (+2,500) vs. Bulls

4:22 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Anunoby is far from a pure scorer, but if this was a 25-game series, he'd lead a game in scoring at least once. Ultimately, that's how I'm determining value on the latter wager, which is more of a fun longshot. The three-point prop is more calculated. Since the break, the Bulls have allowed the second-most corner three attempts, and Anunoby has the highest corner three-point rate on the team (18% of his shots) besides Juan Hernangomez. Anunoby is making 2.5 threes per game since the break.

Trey Murphy over 3.5 threes (+125) vs. Thunder

4:30 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This bet uses the same logic as the Anunoby bet. OKC has allowed the third-most corner three attempts since the break, and Murphy is New Orleans' leading man from that spot (17% of his attempts). The Pels have been leaning on him heavily since the break (35.0 MPG), and he's converting 3.4 threes per game. And if the Pelicans want to mix in some small-ball looks, he could be used as a floor-spacing five.

CJ McCollum over 2.5 turnovers (+105) vs. Thunder

4:31 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Frequent readers of this column know I love targeting the turnover prop for point guards facing OKC. The Thunder have the third-highest defensive turnover rate in the NBA since the break, and they've forced the second-most point guard TOVs over the past 30 days. I think you're getting this at plus money since McCollum is pretty good at taking care of the ball (2.0 TOVs since the break), but he's averaged 4.5 TOVs in two prior meetings against OKC.

Nikola Vucevic under 10.5 rebounds (-110) at Toronto

4:30 PM ET

Ken Crites: When these two teams played in late February, Vucevic grabbed a modest five boards over 31 minutes of run, and the Raptors won a low-scoring affair at home. Toronto has the length to frustrate Vucevic, especially with Jakob Poeltl in the mix. Vooch is also in a bit of a rebounding slump, averaging "only" 8.9 boards per game over his last 11 games. I too ended the regular season on a bit of a slump, so feel free to fade.