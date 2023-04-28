NBA Best Bets Today - Free Playoffs Picks for Friday, April 28

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Malik Monk over 20.5 points + assists (+100) at Golden State

PointsBet, 3:08 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The only three players on Sacramento generating semi-consistent offense are De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk. Monk was huge in the second half of Game 5 after Fox pulled a disappearing act. Monk has cleared this number in four of the five games in this series, with his woeful 1-for-9 Game 3 dragging down his averages (18.2 points, 3.4 assists in 28.4 minutes).

Memphis Parlay: Grizzlies to win + Ja Morant over 27.5 points and 7.5 assists + Desmond Bane over 24.5 points and 4.5 assists (+2070)

FanDuel, 3:20 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This isn't breaking new ground, but Morant and Bane are completely in control of Memphis' offense, and there were hardly any good actions in Game 5 where neither was involved. Morant finished with 31 points on 26 shots with seven assists, while Bane finished with 33 points on 21 shots with five assists. Like with any longshot bet, you're surprised if it hits, but this doesn't feel as farfetched as 20-to-1 given what we've seen in this series.

Kevon Looney over 12.5 rebounds (-120) vs. Kings

BetMGM, 5:01 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is just too low of a number for someone who has gone for 20 boards, 14 boards and 22 boards in his past three games. It feels like he's figured things out how to dominate on both the offensive and defensive glass in this series.