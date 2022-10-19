NBA Betting
NBA Best Bets Tonight - Expert Odds and Props Picks for 10/19

Written by 
Gabriel Allen 
Alex Barutha 
Chris Benzine 
Michael Gillow
Jason Shebilske 
Michael Spero 
Nick Whalen 
October 19, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Nikola Jokic over 7.5 assists at Utah (+110)

BetMGM, 3:41 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Utah has one of the worst center rotations in the league, featuring Kelly Olynyk and Walker Kessler. My guess is that they'll completely sell out defensively to slow down Jokic with double teams. That should lead to plenty of assists for the big man, who may prefer to pass in this early-season matchup. He's got a sore wrist, and his teammates should be able to carry things on Opening Night.

Denver Nuggets -7.0 at Utah Jazz (-115)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:00AM CT

Nick Whalen: This is a pretty friendly number for Denver against a Jazz team that clearly is not interested in winning more than 20 games this season. I do think there's a chance the Nuggets get off to a somewhat-slow start as they re-integrate Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., but it's hard to see them not winning convincingly against this Utah roster.

Terry Rozier O23.5 points (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:00AM CT

Nick Whalen: The Hornets are without LaMelo Ball, so I expect to see a ton of Rozier in this game, and he'll likely operate at both guard spots. Gordon Hayward is currently healthy (for now), so that does perhaps lower Rozier's ceiling a bit, but I think he's in a great spot to emerge as the de facto No. 1 option in Ball's absence.

Nikola Jokic 20+ points, 5+ assists, 12+ rebounds and 2+ blocks (+550)

DraftKings, 11:12 AM CST

Jason Shebilske: Jokic dealt with a wrist injury late in the preseason but wasn't forced to miss any time and played 22 minutes in the Nuggets' final exhibition game. He should be back to full strength to begin the year and will get to face a Jazz frontcourt without Rudy Gobert. Wagers for Jokic to record a triple-double make me somewhat nervous given the minutes restriction that Jamal Murray could face, but I feel pretty comfortable with Jokic hitting the marks in this pre-made Same-Game Parlay on DraftKings.

Jalen Brunson over 18.5 points, over 4.5 assists, over 4.5 rebounds, over 1.5 threes (+618)

FanDuel, 12:41 PM CT

Gabe Allen: All aboard the Jalen Brunson express! It should be a fast-paced affair against the Grizzlies with no shortage of possessions, and I'm all the way in on Brunson this season.

Ayo Dosunmu over 14.5 points + assists (-154)

Caesar's Sportsbook, 12:26 pm CT.
Michael Gillow: Without Zach Lavine and Lonzo Ball, Dosunmu should have plenty of opportunities with the ball in his hands. You can combine this bet with a Bam Adebayo double-double (+116) to get +256 odds. The Bulls were the third worst rebounds team last season and Adebayo will be relied on heavily to control the glass after PJ Tucker's departure.

Evan Fournier Over 11.5 points (-105)

DraftKings, 1:00 PM CT

Michael Spero: Am I missing something here? Fournier averaged 14.1 points per game last year and looked great while playing for France during EuroBasket. On top of all of this, Alec Burks and Quentin Grimes have both already been ruled out for Wednesday's opener against Memphis. I am playing Fournier's over on points with confidence. 

Patrick Williams over 11.5 points (+110)

DraftKings, 2:41 PM CT

Chris Benzine: Williams' usage rate skyrocketed when Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine weren't on the floor last season, averaging 10.1 more points per 36 minutes (19.6 per 36 total). He's locked into a starting role and should be relied on for more scoring in this one.

