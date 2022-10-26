NBA Best Bets Tonight - Free Expert Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 26

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Minnesota Timberwolves -9.0 vs. San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:00 PM CT

Nick Whalen: We saw this same matchup earlier in the week, and while it did not go well for the Timberwolves, I like their chances to put forth a much better effort tonight. In Monday's 115-106 defeat, Minnesota was on the second night of a back-to-back -- something that admittedly impacted Anthony Edwards, who finished with just nine points on 3-of-15 shooting. That's not happening again, and Minnesota will shoot better than 8-of-31 from beyond the arc.

Lakers-Nuggets UNDER 229.5 points

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:00 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The Nuggets have been a disaster on defense thus far, so I get why this number is so high, but I don't trust the Lakers -- even without Russell Westbrook -- to do their share of the heavy lifting. Coming into the night, the Lakers are easily the worst offense in the league and by far the worst shooting team in the NBA. Meanwhile, Denver will be without Michael Porter, which lowers the ceiling of its offense.

Ben Simmons Under 8.5 points (-135)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:54 PM CT

Jason Shebilske: Coach Steve Nash said prior to the regular season that he didn't care if Simmons ever shoots a jump shot, and the team has stuck to its word early in the year. Simmons has gotten into plenty of foul trouble and has fouled out twice over the first three games of the regular season. He's averaged just 4.3 field-goal attempts per game, which has translated to 5.7 points per game. He's failed to score more than seven points in any of his appearances, and it's tough to think that he'll have much success going up against Giannis Antetokounmpo during Wednesday's matchup.