NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday's Playoff Games

Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday's Playoff Games

Written by 
Juan Pablo Aravena 
Published on May 11, 2025
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best NBA Bets for Today

Thunder vs. Nuggets: Jamal Murray to score over 21.5 total points +100 @ bet365

The Thunder will probably aim to slow Nikola Jokic down throughout the game and will focus their defensive efforts on preventing him from dominating the game, but that should translate to Murray having tons of opportunities to shine as a scoring weapon. The star floor general finished with 27 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and four steals over 48 minutes in the Game 3 victory, and he's scored at least 21 points in two of the three games of the series thus far.

Thunder vs. Nuggets: Under 228 total points -110 @ bet365

The 228-point mark has been surpassed in two of the three games of the series so far, but it's worth noting that the Thunder aren't expect to repeat what they did in Game 2, when they scored 149 points, so it'd be wise to exercise some caution when it comes to going for the over. Game 3 of the series, which was the first one at Ball Arena, finished with 217 total points after overtime. It wouldn't be surprising if the total for Game 4 hovers around the 220-point mark, but it's hard to imagine a game with around 230 total points, especially given the defensive intensity we have witnessed throughout the playoffs in 2025.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers: Evan Mobley to score over 17.5 total points +100 @ bet365

Donovan Mitchell was massive for the Cavaliers in their Game 3 win in Indiana, and the star guard should carry the Cavaliers offensively again in Game 4. However, one player that could end up being the game-changer is none other than the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Evan Mobley. The big man didn't play in Game 2 but stepped-up big time in Game 3, as he accumulated 18 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 126-104 victory. Expect Mobley to operate as one of the focal points on offense for Cleveland, as he has the matchup advantage against Pascal Siakam, and the Cavs could look for him to provide offense in case Mitchell gets too much attention from the Pacers' defense. Mobley has scored at least 17 points in each of his previous five playoff contests.

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Juan Pablo Aravena
Juan Pablo Aravena
35-year-old sports analyst and journalist. Fan of every single sport on this earth, but mainly NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL and soccer. Eternal optimistic who, for unknown reasons, chose to root for the Chicago Cubs and Jacksonville Jaguars. Born and raised in Chile.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Sunday's Playoff Games
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Sunday's Playoff Games
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, May 11
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, May 11
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday's Playoff Games
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday's Playoff Games
Top NBA Bets & Player Props for Saturday: Celtics vs. Knicks, Tatum & More
Top NBA Bets & Player Props for Saturday: Celtics vs. Knicks, Tatum & More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, May 10
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, May 10
Top NBA DFS Picks & Strategies for DraftKings: Friday, May 9 Slate
Top NBA DFS Picks & Strategies for DraftKings: Friday, May 9 Slate