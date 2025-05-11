Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday's Playoff Games

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets for Today

Thunder vs. Nuggets: Jamal Murray to score over 21.5 total points +100 @ bet365

The Thunder will probably aim to slow Nikola Jokic down throughout the game and will focus their defensive efforts on preventing him from dominating the game, but that should translate to Murray having tons of opportunities to shine as a scoring weapon. The star floor general finished with 27 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and four steals over 48 minutes in the Game 3 victory, and he's scored at least 21 points in two of the three games of the series thus far.

Thunder vs. Nuggets: Under 228 total points -110 @ bet365

The 228-point mark has been surpassed in two of the three games of the series so far, but it's worth noting that the Thunder aren't expect to repeat what they did in Game 2, when they scored 149 points, so it'd be wise to exercise some caution when it comes to going for the over. Game 3 of the series, which was the first one at Ball Arena, finished with 217 total points after overtime. It wouldn't be surprising if the total for Game 4 hovers around the 220-point mark, but it's hard to imagine a game with around 230 total points, especially given the defensive intensity we have witnessed throughout the playoffs in 2025.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers: Evan Mobley to score over 17.5 total points +100 @ bet365

Donovan Mitchell was massive for the Cavaliers in their Game 3 win in Indiana, and the star guard should carry the Cavaliers offensively again in Game 4. However, one player that could end up being the game-changer is none other than the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Evan Mobley. The big man didn't play in Game 2 but stepped-up big time in Game 3, as he accumulated 18 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 126-104 victory. Expect Mobley to operate as one of the focal points on offense for Cleveland, as he has the matchup advantage against Pascal Siakam, and the Cavs could look for him to provide offense in case Mitchell gets too much attention from the Pacers' defense. Mobley has scored at least 17 points in each of his previous five playoff contests.