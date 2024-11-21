NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
NBA Betting Picks Today: Best Plays and Player Props for Thursday

NBA Betting Picks Today: Best Plays and Player Props for Thursday

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on November 21, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Lakers -4.5 vs. Magic

BetMGM, 3:11 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Magic have played better than expected without Paolo Banchero, owning a 9-7 record. However, they're just 2-7 on the road after a loss to the Clippers last night. They're at a significant schedule disadvantage against the Lakers tonight, who are undefeated in Crypto.com Arena. While the Magic are on a back-to-back and have played five games beginning on Nov. 12, the Lakers have one day of rest and have played just four games across the same period. This is also their second straight game at home.

Chris Paul over 1.5 steals (+130) vs. UTA

BetMGM, 3:22 PM CT

Alex Barutha: It's hard to find a team sloppier with the ball than Utah, and it doesn't help that Jordan Clarkson is doubtful. Utah is allowing the third-most opponent steals per 48 minutes across the past 10 games (10.2). CP3 is averaging 1.3 steals this season and 1.7 across the past seven games.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on Underdog and Sleeper for Thursday
NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on Underdog and Sleeper for Thursday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 21
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 21
NBA Betting Picks Today: Best Plays and Player Props for Wednesday
NBA Betting Picks Today: Best Plays and Player Props for Wednesday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 20
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 20
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 20
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 20
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Plays and Picks for Daily Fantasy on Wednesday
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Plays and Picks for Daily Fantasy on Wednesday