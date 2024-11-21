NBA Betting Picks Today: Best Plays and Player Props for Thursday

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Lakers -4.5 vs. Magic

BetMGM, 3:11 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Magic have played better than expected without Paolo Banchero, owning a 9-7 record. However, they're just 2-7 on the road after a loss to the Clippers last night. They're at a significant schedule disadvantage against the Lakers tonight, who are undefeated in Crypto.com Arena. While the Magic are on a back-to-back and have played five games beginning on Nov. 12, the Lakers have one day of rest and have played just four games across the same period. This is also their second straight game at home.

Chris Paul over 1.5 steals (+130) vs. UTA

BetMGM, 3:22 PM CT

Alex Barutha: It's hard to find a team sloppier with the ball than Utah, and it doesn't help that Jordan Clarkson is doubtful. Utah is allowing the third-most opponent steals per 48 minutes across the past 10 games (10.2). CP3 is averaging 1.3 steals this season and 1.7 across the past seven games.