NBA Betting Picks Today: Expert Player Props and Bets for Christmas Day

Best NBA Bets Today

Dallas Mavericks (-5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Caesar's Sportsbook, 11:09 pm CT (Tuesday)

Alex Barutha: The Wolves were having a strong December until getting hit hard and taking losses to the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors. Minnesota's defense is still the best in the NBA this month, but their offense has been clunky. Ultimately, this is one of the least trustworthy teams on a night-to-night basis on that end of the floor. It's hard to like them in a matchup on the road against a Mavericks team that went to the Finals last year and looks polished this season.

Mavericks -5.5 vs. Timberwolves

DraftKings, 11:15 am (Tuesday)

Nick Whalen: This is almost equal parts an ednrosement of the Mavs and a fade of the Timberwolves, who are coming off of yet another depressing loss at the hands of the Hawks on Monday. Minnesota is a good defensive team, but the offense continues to look clunky and devoid of secondary options. Minnesota hasn't scored more than 108 points in a month, and I don't trust the Wolves to keep up with the Mavs if they're running even semi-hot, offensively.

Knicks -9.0 vs. Spurs

DraftKings, 11:15 am CT (Tuesday)

Nick Whalen: This is a big number for New York, but the Knicks are at home and facing a shaky defensive team in the Spurs. The Knicks' offense has been a well-oiled machine this season and just put up 139 points on the Raptors on Monday night. As long as we don't see a letdown shooting performance, I like the Knicks to win this game by double digits. One trend to keep an eye on: San Antonio is 6-1 ATS when it has a rest advantage and an NBA-worst 4-11 ATS when it's on equal rest as its opponent, which will be the case here.

Anthony Edwards O24.5 points at Mavericks

DraftKings, 11:15 am CT (Tuesday)

Nick Whalen: I may be fading the Wolves in this spot, but one thing we know for sure is that Edwards will get his shots up. Edwards has been in somewhat of a cold spell of late, but he's still averaging nearly 20 field-goal attempts per game over the last month. As one of only two true scoring options in the Wolves' starting five, I think we see a high-usage game on a big stage.

Lakers @ Warriors - Anthony Davis double-double + Lakers win: +174

FanDuel, 6:47 pm CT (Tuesday)

Ryan Ward: Only seven times this season has Anthony Davis not recorded a double-double. Davis is about as consistent as they come when putting up double-digit numbers in points and rebounds, as he's done that in seven straight games.

Davis averages 24.2 points and 11.8 rebounds per game against the Warriors up to this point.

Although picking the Lakers to pull off the slight upset on the road in San Francisco is risky, Los Angeles appears to be trending up while Golden State is heading in the opposite direction since trading for former Laker Dennis Schroder.