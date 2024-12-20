NBA Betting Picks Today: Free Expert Player Props and Bets for Friday

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Miles Bridges over 20.5 points (-118) at Philadelphia

FanDuel, 2:47 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Hornets are down their two best scorers in LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, not to mention an important bench option in Tre Mann. That should lead to a ton of shot volume for Bridges, assuming this thing doesn't turn into a blowout. Over Bridges' past eight appearances, he's averaged 18.8 points in 29.0 minutes.

Tyler Herro under 25.5 points + assists (-108) vs. Thunder

FanDuel, 3:00 PM CT

Alex Barutha: OKC remains one of the best defensive teams, holding opponents to 102.8 points per 48 minutes across the past 10 games (2nd-fewest in the NBA). The strength of their defense is in the backcourt, and I think the myriad of bodies they can throw at Herro will give him problems. Herro is in the midst of his best season as a pro and is averaging 25.4 points and 4.3 assists this month, but I'm banking on him struggling this evening.