NBA Betting Today: Best Props and Picks for Monday, November 25

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on November 25, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

LaMelo Ball over 29.5 points (-115) vs. Magic

FanDuel, 4:20 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Ball is coming off a career-high 50 points against the Bucks over the weekend, and I think he'll keep racking it up. The matchup is tougher defensively, which is my primary concern. But the Hornets are extremely depleted following the news of Grant Williams (knee) being done for the year, not to mention existing injuries to playmakers Miles Bridges and Tre Mann. In the total minutes Ball has shared with Miller while Bridges, Mann and Williams are off the floor, he's totaled 35 points on 32 field-goal attempts.

Tobias Harris over 6.5 rebounds (-142) vs. Raptors

FanDuel, 4:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Cade Cunningham's absence frees up 7.2 rebounds per game for his teammates. The numbers point to Harris seeing a sizeable boost on the boards in this scenario. With Cunningham off the floor, Harris averages 4.0 more boards per 36 minutes, up to 11.3. Toronto is good on the glass, but I'm hoping the shift in playstyle for Detroit is good enough for Harris.

Raptors +5.5 at Pistons

Nick Whalen: With Scottie Barnes back in the mix, and Jakob Poeltl putting up prime Shaq numbers on a nightly basis, I like this spot for Toronto to play Detroit closely and perhaps even win outright. Removing Cade Cunningham from the mix for the Pistons is a huge variable.

