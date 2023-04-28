NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAC at GSW: Both sides won their first two home games, but the Warriors stepped up to make it three straight wins by stealing Game 5 in Sacramento. The reigning champs now have a chance to close out the series at home.

MEM at LAL: Lakers lead the series 3-2 and hope to close it out at home, after they missed a chance in Game 5 on the road.

Injuries to Monitor

MEM - Luke Kennard (shoulder): Questionable

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (foot), Dennis Schroder (Achilles): Probable

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,700) at Warriors

Fox has surpassed 50 DK points in all five games in the first round, while averaging 30.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.4 steals per outing. He needs to come up with his best effort yet in order to avoid elimination and should continue to thrive against the Warriors, who gave up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards during the regular season.

Klay Thompson, Warriors ($6,700) vs. Kings

Thompson logged a high of 40 DK points in Game 1 and is averaging 21.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per outing through the first round. He is shooting an average of 48 percent from the field, including 41 percent from deep in the series and has a good chance to get his offense going as the Kings are giving up an average of 14.0 three-pointers per game.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,100) vs. Grizzlies

James notched a high of 63 and topped 50 DK points in three of five games in the first round, while averaging 22.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per outing. He is likely to continue to flourish on home court with a chance to complete the series upset and advance to the second round. He continues to face a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies, who gave up the league's sixth-most points per game to small forwards.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($7,700) at Lakers

Jackson is averaging 18.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.4 blocks in the postseason. He needs to come up with a massive effort to counterbalance the Lakers' elite frontcourt but also has a chance to make his mark on the offensive glass, where the hosts are giving up 13.0 rebounds per game.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,200) vs. Grizzlies

Davis is averaging 21.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 4.2 blocks through the series. He has had three great games, with more than 60 DK points, but he also mixed in two games where he combined for only 25 points, and maxed out at 40 DK points. With a chance to close out the series at home, Davis should be primed for a major contribution, especially as the Grizzlies are giving up the most rebounds in the postseason.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,400) vs. Kings

Curry is averaging 31.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists through five games in the first round, including a high of 56.5 DK points Game 3. He has a chance to close out the series at home and is likely to come up with a vintage performance as a seasoned playoff competitor. He also has a good chance to pad his stats with a couple of steals, as the Kings are giving up the second-most turnovers in the postseason. The Kings also allowed opposing point guards to shoot the league's third-highest percentage from the field during the regular season.

Value Picks

Austin Reaves, Lakers ($5,800) vs. Grizzlies

Reaves topped 35 DK points in three of the last five games, including 37.5 DK points in the last outing. He is averaging 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists in the series and faces a great opportunity to shine at home where he shot 54.7 percent from the field during the regular season.

Jordan Poole, Warriors ($5,400) vs. Kings

Poole is averaging 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals, in 23 minutes per game in the first round, including a high of 34.3 DK points. He is up for his fourth consecutive start and should have plenty of opportunity to prosper offensively, as the Kings gave up the league's second-most points per game to shooting guards during the regular season.

Kevin Huerter, Kings ($4,600) at Warriors

Huerter went over 25 DK points in Games 2 and 3, and he is averaging 9.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks in the series. He faces a tough matchup against the Warriors' wing players but should continue offer a decent contribution and has an opportunity pad his stats with steals, as the Warriors are giving up the second-most turnovers in the postseason.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers ($4,000) vs. Grizzlies

Vanderbilt generated a high of 30 DK points in Game 4, while averaging 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in the first round. He must keep up the effort against the feisty Grizzlies' frontcourt and has a good chance to haul in a few extra rebounds, as they are giving up 11.8 offensive rebounds in the series.

Kevon Looney, Warriors ($5,900) vs. Kings

Looney continues to feast on the boards, averaging 6.0 points, 14.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the series. He logged a high of 43.5 DK points on two occasions, posting at least 20 rebounds in both, and should continue to excel in his role against the Kings, who are giving up 13.2 offensive rebounds per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.