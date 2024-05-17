NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 17

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at IND - Knicks lead series 3-2; Pacers 5-0 at home this postseason

Injuries to Monitor

NYK - OG Anunoby (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($10,000) vs. Knicks

Haliburton has been a bit up-and-down in the series, opening with 28 DK points in Game 1, followed by more than 55 in Games 2 and 3, before coming in below 40 in the last two outings. His best performance came on the road in Game 2, while his second-best was at home in Game 3. Nonetheless, he is the driver of his team's fast-paced offense and has no choice but to deliver a stand-out effort or see the season come to an end on his home court.

Donte DiVincenzo, Knicks ($8,200) at Pacers

Despite only scoring eight points last game, DiVincenzo mustered 30.3 DK points, with the help of seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. It marked the fourth time in the series that he surpassed 30 DK points, including back-to-back outings in Games 2 and 3 where he went over 45. He has shown the tendency to hit big shots at home or on the road and is shooting 43.2 percent from long range in the series.

Forwards/Centers

Josh Hart, Knicks ($9,200) at Pacers

Hart bounced back from a dismal performance in Game 4, by racking up 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block, in 39 minutes of action in Game 5. He is averaging 15.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in the postseason and must continue to help lead the way if the Knicks are to have a chance of stealing a critical win on the road.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,600) vs. Knicks

Siakam has been relatively quiet in the series, registering a high of 37.3 DK points, while averaging 19.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.6 steals through five games. He surpassed 20 points in scoring twice among the five outings, including at home in Game 3 and on the road in Game 5. He must bring his best effort in order to give the Pacers an opportunity to force Game 7, and he continues to hold a positional advantage as the Knicks remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Knicks ($7,200) at Pacers

Hartenstein is coming off his second-most productive game of the series, as he finished with 37.3 DK points on seven points, 17 rebounds, five assists and a block, in Game 5. He must continue to shoulder the majority of the load for the Knicks' shorthanded frontcourt and is likely to thrive in the paint, where the Pacers gave up the league's second-most points per game this season.

Expected Chalk

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($11,100) at Pacers

Brunson finished with 32.3 and 35.5 in Games 3 and 4 in Indiana, respectively, which marked the only two times that he finished with less than 40 in 11 appearances this postseason. Nonetheless, he has managed to stun opponents and accomplish the unexpected all season and will surely bring a concerted effort in search of the series close-out in Game 6. Brunson also averaged better shooting percentages and better scoring numbers on the road compared to at home this season.

Mid-Range Money

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($5,200) vs. Knicks

Nembhard surpassed 20 DK points in three of five games in the series, ironically coming up short in both home wins. He is averaging 10.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 27.2 minutes per game in the series and must step up in order to ensure the best chance of avoiding elimination.

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($5,600) vs. Knicks

Nesmith provides a versatile and hard-nosed effort, leading to solid contributions on the glass and a tendency to rack up steals. He topped 20 DK points in three of five games this series and should do well at home, where he shot a higher percentage from the field compared to on the road during the season.

Value Picks

Alec Burks, Knicks ($4,400) at Pacers

Burks picked up more than 20 minutes of action in the last three games and delivered great results, surpassing 25 DK points in each outing. He is likely to remain a key part of the rotation in the absence of OG Anunoby and should continue to find his flow offensively, as the Pacers are giving up the most points per game of any team remaining in the playoffs.

Obi Toppin, Pacers ($4,200) vs. Knicks

Toppin continues to provide good support off the bench, averaging 11.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in the series, including a high of 20 points scored in Game 2, and three games with more than 20 DK points. He should find opportunity to shine again versus the Knicks' shorthanded second unit.

Precious Achiuwa, Knicks ($3,800) at Pacers

Achiuwa picked up back-to-back starts in Games 3 and 4 but delivered a series high of 21.3 DK points off the bench in Game 5. He is in a unique position to be an x-factor for the Knicks' shorthanded frontcourt, and his energetic play style often leads to blocks, steals and easy finishes at the rim.

