NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 25

Slate Overview

BKN at ORL: Season series tied 2-2 in 2023-24

PHI at TOR: Sixers won season series 4-0 in 2023-24

CHA at ATL: Hornets won season series 3-1 in 2023-24

DET at CLE: Cavs won season series 4-0 in 2023-24

IND at NYK: Pacers won season series 2-1 in 2023-24

MEM at HOU: Rockets won season series 3-1 in 2023-24

CHI at MIL: Bucks won season series 3-1 in 2023-24

GSW at UTA: Warriors won season series 4-0 in 2023-24

PHX at LAL: Lakers won season series 3-2 in 2023-24

NOP at POR: Pelicans won season series 3-0 in 2023-24

Injuries to Monitor

BKN - Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring): OUT

ORL - Jonathan Isaac (hip): Questionable

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (knee): OUT

TOR - RJ Barrett (shoulder), Immanuel Quickley (pelvis): Doubtful; Bruce Brown (knee), Kelly Olynyk (back): OUT

CHA - Josh Green (Achilles): Questionable; Mark Williams (foot), Brandon Miller (hip): OUT

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring): OUT

DET - Ausar Thompson (illness): OUT

CLE - Max Strus (ankle): OUT

NYK - Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT

MEM - Jaren Jackson (hamstring): Doubtful; GG Jackson (foot), Luke Kennard (foot), Vince Williams (leg): OUT

HOU - Steven Adams (knee): Questionable

CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

MIL - Gary Trent (calf): Questionable; Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

PHX - Josh Okogie (hamstring): OUT

LAL - Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

NOP - Dejounte Murray (hand), Trey Murphy (hamstring): OUT

POR - Shaedon Sharpe (shoulder), Matisse Thybulle (knee), Robert Williams (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Devin Booker, Suns ($8,600) at Lakers

Despite finishing with just 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting, Booker still managed to rack up 33 DK points in 32 minutes of playing time in the Suns' season-opening win over the Clippers. He is likely to be more of a factor in the points column against the Lakers' backcourt after he averaged 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals over their three meetings last season.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,700) vs. Pistons

Mitchell racked up 37.3 DK points with 21 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in the Cavs' season opener versus the Raptors. He has a great opportunity to build on the momentum against the Pistons, who do not feature notable defensive stoppers at the wings. Mitchell also averaged 32.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals across two encounters with the Pistons last season.

Forwards/Centers

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies ($8,000) at Rockets

Bane turned in a solid performance in the Grizzlies' season opener, as he racked up 24 points, four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in only 27 minutes of action. He is likely to continue to fill it up on the offensive end as the top-scoring option for his squad, aside from Ja Morant. Bane also averaged 25.5 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals through two games against the Rockets last season.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,700) vs. Nets

Banchero delivered a massive effort with 33 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block to lift his squad to a win over the Heat in their season opener. After showing impressive potential and good progress through his first two seasons, the versatile big man looks ready to dominate in his third season. He is also likely to shine against the Nets after he averaged 19.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals over their three meetings last season.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,100) vs. Suns

Davis came up huge in the Lakers' season-opening win over the Timberwolves, as he produced 71.5 DK points with 36 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, a steal and three blocks in 38 minutes of action. He must continue to step up and lead the way for his squad and should do well against the Suns after he averaged 22.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.0 blocks through their five meetings last season.

Expected Chalk

LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($9,300) at Hawks

Ball turned up the heat with 34 points on 10-for-20 shooting, eight rebounds, 11 assists, a steal and a block to lift the Hornets to victory in Houston on Wednesday. He is on the hook to step up with another big performance now that his squad will be without one of their top offensive options, Brandon Miller. Ball played in only one game against the Hawks last season and finished with 15 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and a steal. Nonetheless, he is working with a fresh start this season after recovering from injury troubles in 2023-24, and he has already shown that he is in top form.

Mid-Range Money

Davion Mitchell, Raptors ($5,300) vs. 76ers

Mitchell finished with eight points, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes of action in his debut with the Raptors. However, he is likely to pick up the start and play big minutes in his second game of the season due to the expected absence of Immanuel Quickley. Mitchell averaged 11.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists through six games where he played more than 25 minutes last season.

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($7,000) at Bucks

Despite coming out with a loss, LaVine shined with 27 points on 10-for-17 shooting, five rebounds and three assists in the Bulls' season opener. He must continue to step up as the clear number-one scoring option after the departure of DeMar DeRozan in the offseason. LaVine should also find a matchup advantage at his position, while the Bucks deal with a couple of injuries. LaVine turned in 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in his only meeting with the Bucks last season.

Andre Drummond, 76ers ($6,800) at Raptors

Drummond logged 10 points and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes of action as a starter for the 76ers in their season-opening loss to the Bucks. The veteran big man is up for a second consecutive start to begin the campaign, while Joel Embiid remains sidelined. Drummond should feast against the Raptors, who conceded the league's fifth-most rebounds per game in 2023-24.

Value Picks

Brandin Podziemski, Warriors ($4,900) at Jazz

Podziemski finished without a point on 0-for-5 shooting but added seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in 25 minutes of action during the Warriors' season debut. After shooting 45.4 percent from the field in 2023-24, he is likely to come up with a better shooting performance against the Jazz, especially considering he averaged 11.5 points per game on 47.4 percent shooting across their four meetings last season.

De'Andre Hunter, Hawks ($4,700) vs. Hornets

Hunter got out to a solid start to the season with 26 DK points on 12 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals in a win over the Nets. He should continue to rack up the DK points thanks to his ability to chip in across the stat sheet. He also has a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who are shorthanded at small forward.

