NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 6

Slate Overview
BOS at DET
Pistons 3-7 in last 10 games.
CLE at WAS
Cavs on two-game win streak.
LAC at BKN
Nets 16-8 at home.
SAS at CHI
Spurs on eight-game slide.
SAC at HOU
Both sides have lost two in a row.
DAL at UTA
Jazz 18-10 at home.
OKC at GSW
Warriors 20-6 at home.
MIL at POR
Bucks on seven-game win streak.
Injuries to Monitor
BOS - Luke Kornet (ankle): Questionable
Marcus Smart (ankle): OUT
DET - Isaiah Stewart (hip): Questionable
Marvin Bagley (hand): OUT
CLE - Caris LeVert (hamstring): Questionable
WAS - Bradley Beal (foot): Questionable
Kyle Kuzma (ankle): OUT
LAC - John Wall (abdomen): OUT
BKN - T.J. Warren (leg): Probable
Ben Simmons (knee): Questionable
Spencer Dinwiddie (not injury related), Dorian Finney-Smith (not injury related): Doubtful
Seth Curry (thigh), Kevin Durant (knee): OUT
SAS - Keldon Johnson (ankle), Tre Jones (foot): Questionable
Romeo Langford (hip), Jeremy Sochan (back), Devin Vassell (knee): OUT
CHI - Patrick Williams (ankle): Probable
Alex Caruso (foot): Questionable
SAC - De'Aaron Fox (personal): Questionable
HOU - Kevin Porter (foot): OUT
DAL - Christian Wood (thumb): Questionable
Kyrie Irving (not injury related), Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Davis Bertans (calf), Luka Doncic (heel): OUT
UTA - Jarred Vanderbilt (back): Questionable
OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle), Luguentz Dort (hamstring), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT
GSW - Stephen Curry (knee): OUT
MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable
Bobby Portis (knee): OUT
POR - Gary Payton (illness), Drew Eubanks (back): Probable
Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,700) at Warriors
Gilgeous-Alexander continues to put up superb numbers, averaging 31.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over 10 games, including six with at least 50 DK points. He should do well against the Warriors, who give up the league's second-most points per game to point guards, and who are also shorthanded in the backcourt.
Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,700) at Pistons
Over his last five outings, Brown is averaging 27.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals, with a high of 56.3 DK points. He should be up for a dominant showing against the Pistons, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to shooting guards and the fourth-most free throws per game.
Forwards/Centers
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,800) vs. Spurs
DeRozan is averaging 24.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 blocks over five games, including two with 49 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against his former squad, who give up a league-high 122.5 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 51.1 percent from the field.
Draymond Green, Warriors ($6,400) vs. Thunder
Green exceeded 30 DK points in eight of 10 outings, including a high of 47, while he averaged 9.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has a strong chance to flourish against the Thunder, who give up the league's most rebounds and third-most free throws per game.
Expected Chalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,100) at Trail Blazers
Antetokounmpo went over 70 DK points in four of the last five outings, while averaging 42.8 points, 15.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He faces a great chance to keep it rolling against the Trail Blazers, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field and give up an average of 24.2 free throws per game.
Value Picks
Brook Lopez, Bucks ($5,800) at Trail Blazers
Lopez topped 25 DK points in six of 10 games, while averaging 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.4 blocks. He has an advantageous matchup against the Trail Blazers, who give up a league-high 26.6 points per game to centers, and who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Drew Eubanks, Trail Blazers ($3,800) vs. Bucks
Eubanks is averaging 6.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 blocks over 10 games, including three with more than 28 DK points. He has an opportunity to make an impression against a top-tier frontcourt in his third straight start while Jusuf Nurkic is sidelined
Marcus Morris, Clippers ($4,800) at Nets
Morris tallied 32 DK points in back-to-back games since returning from a four-game absence and is averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists on the season. He faces a good chance to excel against against the Nets, who give up the league's fifth-most free throws per game, and who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Josh Green, Mavericks ($4,700) at Jazz
Green topped 20 DK points in six of nine games since returning from a five-week absence and has a great chance to keep up the production in extra playing time, while the Mavs are heavily shorthanded.
Cam Thomas, Nets ($5,000) vs. Clippers
Thomas is coming off a monstrous performance, where he recorded 44 points, six rebounds and five assists for a total of 59 DK points in 29 minutes off the bench. He has a chance to keep the momentum going with another extended opportunity while the Nets remain shorthanded.
Edmond Sumner, Nets ($4,500) vs. Clippers
Sumner delivered 29 points, two rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block for a total of 40 DK points in the Nets' last game and is up for another start as the team adjusts to recent roster changes.