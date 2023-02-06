NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at DET

Pistons 3-7 in last 10 games.

CLE at WAS

Cavs on two-game win streak.

LAC at BKN

Nets 16-8 at home.

SAS at CHI

Spurs on eight-game slide.

SAC at HOU

Both sides have lost two in a row.

DAL at UTA

Jazz 18-10 at home.

OKC at GSW

Warriors 20-6 at home.

MIL at POR

Bucks on seven-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Luke Kornet (ankle): Questionable

Marcus Smart (ankle): OUT

DET - Isaiah Stewart (hip): Questionable

Marvin Bagley (hand): OUT

CLE - Caris LeVert (hamstring): Questionable

WAS - Bradley Beal (foot): Questionable

Kyle Kuzma (ankle): OUT

LAC - John Wall (abdomen): OUT

BKN - T.J. Warren (leg): Probable

Ben Simmons (knee): Questionable

Spencer Dinwiddie (not injury related), Dorian Finney-Smith (not injury related): Doubtful

Seth Curry (thigh), Kevin Durant (knee): OUT

SAS - Keldon Johnson (ankle), Tre Jones (foot): Questionable

Romeo Langford (hip), Jeremy Sochan (back), Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

CHI - Patrick Williams (ankle): Probable

Alex Caruso (foot): Questionable

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (personal): Questionable

HOU - Kevin Porter (foot): OUT

DAL - Christian Wood (thumb): Questionable

Kyrie Irving (not injury related), Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Davis Bertans (calf), Luka Doncic (heel): OUT

UTA - Jarred Vanderbilt (back): Questionable

OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle), Luguentz Dort (hamstring), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT

GSW - Stephen Curry (knee): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable

Bobby Portis (knee): OUT

POR - Gary Payton (illness), Drew Eubanks (back): Probable

Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,700) at Warriors

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to put up superb numbers, averaging 31.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over 10 games, including six with at least 50 DK points. He should do well against the Warriors, who give up the league's second-most points per game to point guards, and who are also shorthanded in the backcourt.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,700) at Pistons

Over his last five outings, Brown is averaging 27.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals, with a high of 56.3 DK points. He should be up for a dominant showing against the Pistons, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to shooting guards and the fourth-most free throws per game.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,800) vs. Spurs

DeRozan is averaging 24.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 blocks over five games, including two with 49 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against his former squad, who give up a league-high 122.5 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 51.1 percent from the field.

Draymond Green, Warriors ($6,400) vs. Thunder

Green exceeded 30 DK points in eight of 10 outings, including a high of 47, while he averaged 9.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has a strong chance to flourish against the Thunder, who give up the league's most rebounds and third-most free throws per game.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,100) at Trail Blazers

Antetokounmpo went over 70 DK points in four of the last five outings, while averaging 42.8 points, 15.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He faces a great chance to keep it rolling against the Trail Blazers, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field and give up an average of 24.2 free throws per game.

Value Picks

Brook Lopez, Bucks ($5,800) at Trail Blazers

Lopez topped 25 DK points in six of 10 games, while averaging 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.4 blocks. He has an advantageous matchup against the Trail Blazers, who give up a league-high 26.6 points per game to centers, and who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Drew Eubanks, Trail Blazers ($3,800) vs. Bucks

Eubanks is averaging 6.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 blocks over 10 games, including three with more than 28 DK points. He has an opportunity to make an impression against a top-tier frontcourt in his third straight start while Jusuf Nurkic is sidelined

Marcus Morris, Clippers ($4,800) at Nets

Morris tallied 32 DK points in back-to-back games since returning from a four-game absence and is averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists on the season. He faces a good chance to excel against against the Nets, who give up the league's fifth-most free throws per game, and who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Josh Green, Mavericks ($4,700) at Jazz

Green topped 20 DK points in six of nine games since returning from a five-week absence and has a great chance to keep up the production in extra playing time, while the Mavs are heavily shorthanded.

Cam Thomas, Nets ($5,000) vs. Clippers

Thomas is coming off a monstrous performance, where he recorded 44 points, six rebounds and five assists for a total of 59 DK points in 29 minutes off the bench. He has a chance to keep the momentum going with another extended opportunity while the Nets remain shorthanded.

Edmond Sumner, Nets ($4,500) vs. Clippers

Sumner delivered 29 points, two rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block for a total of 40 DK points in the Nets' last game and is up for another start as the team adjusts to recent roster changes.

