NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 9

Slate Overview

NOP at WAS

Wizards 10-7 at home.

CHI at BOS

Celtics 15-5 at home.

MIL at NYK

Knicks on four-game win streak.

SAS at MEM

Grizzlies on six-game win streak.

LAL at DEN

Lakers on five-game win streak.

ORL at SAC

Magic 5-13 on the road.

Injuries to Monitor

NOP - Larry Nance (shoulder): Probable

Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring): OUT

CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle), Javonte Green (knee): Questionable

BOS - Marcus Smart (knee): Doubtful

MIL - Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

NYK - RJ Barrett (finger): Doubtful

SAS - Jakob Poeltl (Achilles): Probable

Keldon Johnson (hamstring): Questionable

Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

MEM - Steven Adams (illness), Ja Morant (thigh), Brandon Clarke (hip): Questionable

LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Russell Westbrook (foot): Probable

Troy Brown (quadriceps): Questionable

Anthony Davis (foot), Lonnie Walker (knee), Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT

DEN - Jeff Green (hand): OUT

ORL - Bol Bol (COVID-19), Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Russell Westbrook, Lakers ($7,700) at Nuggets

Westbrook topped 50 DK points in back-to-back games and is averaging 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.6 assists over his last 10 outings. He also recorded 53.3 DK points in the previous encounter with the Nuggets and should be up for another big night, considering they give up the league's third-most points per game to point guards.

Franz Wagner, Magic ($7,100) at Kings

Wagner registered a high of 48.5 DK points, while averaging 20.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals through his last 10 games. He should do well against the Kings, who give up the league's sixth most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.1 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,900) at Nuggets

James continues to shine, averaging 34.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists over his last 10 outings, including seven with more than 50 DK points and a high of 76. He also recorded 50.8 DK points in the previous meeting with the Nuggets and has a good chance to keep the momentum going, as they allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent from the field.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($6,800) vs. Spurs

Jackson surpassed 43 DK points in three of the last five games, with a high of 54.5. He should thrive against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 120.6 points per game, including the sixth most points per game to power forwards.

Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($9,400) vs. Pelicans

Porzingis is coming off a quieter outing but is averaging 22.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 blocks over five games, with a high of 59.8 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Pelicans, who remain without Zion Williamson in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,000) at Knicks

Antetokounmpo is looking to bounce back from his first single-digit scoring effort of the season. Nonetheless, he is averaging 34.1 points, 12.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists across his last 10 games, including five with more than 70 DK points and a high of 84. He also generated 66.8 DK points in his previous appearance in NYC and should do well again, as the Knicks give up the league's ninth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Value Picks

Jaxson Hayes, Pelicans ($3,400) at Wizards

Hayes is averaging 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 10 games, including two where he topped 30 DK points. He will continue to see added opportunity while the Pelicans remain shorthanded.

Grant Williams, Celtics ($3,500) vs. Bulls

Williams exceeded 14 DK points in seven of 10 games, including three with at least 24. He has a good chance to stand out against the Bulls, who give up the league's second most points per game to power forwards.

Doug McDermott, Spurs ($3,200) at Grizzlies

McDermott is averaging 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists, while shooting 46.8 percent from the field over his last 10 games. He should prosper against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's seventh most three-pointers per game.

Corey Kispert, Wizards ($3,900) vs. Pelicans

Kispert is up for a second consecutive start in place of Bradley Beal, after averaging 9.0 points and 3.2 rebounds through 10 games. He is likely to get his shot going from downtown against the Pelicans, who give up 12.5 threes per game.

Patrick Beverley, Lakers ($4,100) at Nuggets

Beverley is averaging 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in the last 10 games, including six where he went over 20 DK points. He has an opportunity to excel against the Nuggets, who allow point guards to shoot an average of 38.1 percent from long range.

