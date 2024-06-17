NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, June 17

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL at BOS: Celtics lead series 3-1

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Luka Doncic (chest): Probable

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (leg): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,000)

After pouring in 35 points in Game 3, Irving totaled 21 points, four rebounds and six assists, along with just one turnover to help the Mavericks earn their first win of the series in Game 4. He is averaging 21.0 points on 43.4 percent shooting, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the series but did not reach the 20-point mark in either of the previous two outings in Boston. Nonetheless, he will likely provide a top-notch effort with his squad's back against the wall in Game 5.

Derrick White, Celtics ($7,600)

White finished with just 13.5 DK points in Game 4, his lowest total of the postseason. Additionally, it marked just the second time in 18 playoff games that he finished with less than 10 points scored and also the second time in that span in which he finished without a block or a steal. White delivered a series high of 38.8 DK points in Game 2, and he should be in line for a better performance with the series back on home court for Game 5.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,800)

Brown turned in a playoff low of just 13.8 DK points while shooting 3-for-12 from the field in Game 4. It marked the first time this postseason that he finished with less than 25 DK points and just the fourth time he came in below 30. He reached the 40 DK-point mark in both Game 1 and 2 at home and is averaging 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in the NBA Finals. Brown must get back on track and pick up as a top contributor if the Celtics hope to secure the championship in Game 5.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($11,400)

Despite the lackluster effort by the Celtics in Game 4, Tatum managed 30.8 DK points on 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks in 27 minutes of action. It marked the third time in the NBA Finals and the fifth time this postseason that he finished with less than 20 points scored. It also marked the eighth time in 11 games that he finished with more than two turnovers. Tatum must come out with a better focus at home in Game 5, as his squad will need his best effort to avoid a second consecutive loss. He is averaging 20.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the series.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($13,800)

Doncic led the Mavericks to their first win of the series with 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in Game 4. It marked his second straight game with less than 30 points and no double-double after he started the series with back-to-back 30-point double-doubles, including a triple-double in Game 2. He also showed a solid effort on the defensive end in the win and has totaled 10 steals over the first four games of the NBA Finals. Doncic must continue to lead the way with his impact on both ends of the floor to replicate the success from Game 4. He is averaging 29.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.5 steals in the series.

Mid-Range Money

Dereck Lively, Mavericks ($5,400)

After a quiet start to the series, Lively is coming off back-to-back double-doubles with 11 points and at least 12 rebounds in Games 3 and 4. He is averaging 8.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 blocks through 20 appearances this postseason, and despite his rookie status, the Mavericks will likely continue to rely heavily on his energy and abilities in the frontcourt.

P.J. Washington, Mavericks ($5,800)

Despite his squad picking up their first win of the series, Washington is coming off his least productive game of the postseason, as he finished with just 8.5 DK points in a playoff-low 14 minutes of action. He must come out stronger in Game 5, as the Mavericks will need his long-range shooting to help set and maintain the tone in front of the Boston crowd. Washington shot 45.8 percent from the field, including just 12.5 percent from deep, across the first two road games of the series, but he is shooting 36.2 percent from deep this postseason.

Al Horford, Celtics ($6,000)

Horford is averaging 9.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals over 14 consecutive starts this postseason and is likely to maintain the lead role at center, while Kristaps Porzingis (knee) remains questionable for action. Horford averaged 7.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks through Games 1 and 2 at home, and he shot 2.7 percent better at home, compared to on the road this season.

Value Picks

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($4,200)

Gafford scored at least 10 points in each of the first four games of the Finals but surpassed four rebounds and topped 20 DK points just once, in Game 2. Nonetheless, he remains a critical presence in the paint, recording a block in each of the last three outings and finishing thunderous dunks to help the Mavericks boost momentum.

Derrick Jones, Mavericks ($3,800)

Jones failed to exceed 10 DK points in either of the last two games and is averaging 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals in the NBA Finals. He logged a series-high 11 points in Game 2 in Boston and needs to bring an all-around effort to help extend the series. His ability to run the floor and his size make him a solid defensive option, as he has at least one steal or block in each of the last four outings.

Payton Pritchard, Celtics ($2,800)

Pritchard remains one of the Celtics' few bench players to see consistent opportunities in the postseason. He picked up extra playing time as a result of the blowout in Game 4, finishing with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes. He should do well with the series back in Boston, as he shot 12.2 percent better at home, compared to on the road this season.

