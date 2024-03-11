NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 11

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHA at DET: Hornets 3-7 in last 10 games; Pistons 2-8 in last 10 games

PHX at CLE: Suns 16-13 on road; Cavaliers 22-12 at home

DAL at CHI: Mavericks on two-game win streak; Bulls 16-15 at home

GSW at SAS: Warriors on two-game slide; Spurs 3-7 in last 10 games

TOR at DEN: Raptors on three-game slide; Nuggets on two-game slide

BOS at POR: Celtics 8-2 in last 10 games; Trail Blazers 10-22 at home

Injuries to Monitor

CHA - Tre Mann (groin): Doubtful; Bryce McGowens (knee), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back), Seth Curry (ankle), Cody Martin (ankle): OUT

Vasilije Micic may be up for another start. Davis Bertans and Grant Williams should also see more action.

DET - Quentin Grimes (knee): Probable; Ausar Thompson (illness): Questionable

Simone Fontecchio could get a boost.

PHX - Devin Booker (ankle): Probable; Eric Gordon (knee), Josh Okogie (abdomen): OUT

Royce O'Neale should see a boost.

CLE - Max Strus (knee), Dean Wade (personal): Questionable; Donovan Mitchell (knee): Doubtful; Evan Mobley (ankle): OUT

Sam Merrill and Georges Niang should see more playing time. Caris LeVert must step up without Mitchell.

GSW - Draymond Green (back), Moses Moody (knee): Probable; Stephen Curry (ankle): OUT

Chris Paul is up for a start in place of Curry. Kevon Looney could also get a boost.

SAS - Devin Vassell (hip): Probable; Cedi Osman (ankle): OUT

Malaki Branham and Zach Collins must step up.

TOR - RJ Barrett (illness): Probable; Chris Boucher (knee), Bruce Brown (knee): Questionable; Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger), Immanuel Quickley (hip), Gary Trent (groin): OUT

Kelly Olynyk, Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji will see bigger roles.

BOS - Jrue Holiday (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring): OUT

Sam Hauser and Al Horford are in line for more responsibilities.

POR - Jerami Grant (hamstring): Questionable; Jabari Walker (hip), Malcolm Brogdon (elbow): OUT

Kris Murray, Matisse Thybulle and Duop Reath are in line for more action.

Elite Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($8,400) vs. Hornets

Despite tough times for the Pistons, Cunningham continues to put up big numbers, averaging 24.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists over the last 10 games, including four with more than 50 DK points and a high of 59.8 in Saturday's loss to Dallas. He has a great chance to keep the momentum going against the Hornets, who struggle defensively, allowing opponents to shoot an average of 49.4 percent from the field, which is fourth-highest in the league.

Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($8,100) vs. Celtics

After a bit of an up-and-down stretch, Simons seems to have found his groove, averaging 27.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, including a high of 63.3 DK points. He could be up for an advantageous matchup against the Celtics, who are dealing with injuries in the backcourt.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,200) vs. Mavericks

DeRozan continues to deliver big-time performances in the hopes of helping to carry his shorthanded squad to the playoffs. He turned in 24 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in Saturday's loss to the Clippers, and he's averaged 25.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games. DeRozan faces a good chance to stand out against the Mavericks, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.3 percent from the field.

Miles Bridges, Hornets ($8,700) at Pistons

Bridges topped 40 DK points in four of the last five games while averaging 22.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists over that span, including a high of 57 DK points in Friday's loss to Washington. He enters a highly favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's most free throws and the sixth-most points in the paint.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,300) vs. Mavericks

Vucevic has averaged 21.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the last five games, including a high of 55.3 DK points. He has a good opportunity to stand out against the Mavericks, who give up the league's 10th-most points and seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing centers. Vucevic also finished with 52 DK points in his last encounter with the Mavericks.

Expected Chalk

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,900) at Cavaliers

Durant delivered 69 DK points with a 45-point, 10-rebound and six-assist effort in the last game. He is also averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 blocks through the last 10 games, as he continues to offer a reliable contribution among the Suns' fluctuating lineup. Durant should prosper against the Cavaliers, who are remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who also face the second game of a back-to-back.

Mid-Range Money

Jaden Ivey, Pistons ($5,900) vs. Hornets

Ivey has averaged 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, including a high of 45.8 DK points. He also averages 4.6 three-point attempts per game and is up for a great opportunity to keep up the strong play against the Hornets, who give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

Al Horford, Celtics ($5,400) at Trail Blazers

Horford produced 30.5 DK points in the last game and is up for a second consecutive start, as the Celtics remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. Horford should do well against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's fourth-most points and ninth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Chris Paul, Warriors ($6,900) at Spurs

Paul has averaged 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.3 steals over seven games since returning from an extended absence. He picked up the start in the last game, which marked the first of back-to-back meetings with the Spurs, and he finished with 35.5 DK points. Paul is up for a second consecutive start as the Warriors remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and he should thrive again versus the Spurs, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.

Simone Fontecchio, Pistons ($4,700) vs. Hornets

Fontecchio provided 41 DK points in the last game and has averaged 15.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games. He faces a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who rank among the worst in the league when it comes to guarding the forward positions.

Davis Bertans, Hornets ($4,900) at Pistons

Bertans has been finding his groove with his new squad and has averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, including a high of 28 DK points. He averages 3.8 three-point attempts per game, and he should keep up the strong play against the Pistons, who give up the league's eighth-highest shooting percentage from downtown.

