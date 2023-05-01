NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 1

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at BOS: Celtics won the season series, 3-1, with two wins at home and one on the road. The Sixers picked up the win in their last meeting on April 4th, where both sides played at full strength.

PHX at DEN: Nuggets lead the series 1-0, after earning a home win in Game 1.

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee): missed Game 7 of the previous series and is listed as doubtful heading into Game 1.

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($8,000) vs. Suns

Murray averaged 27.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 steals through the first round, and he carried the momentum into the second, where he kicked off Game 1, with 34 points, five rebounds, nine assists and two steals, for a total of 59.3 DK points. Murray should continue to shine against the Suns, who gave up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards during the regular season.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,200) at Nuggets

Booker has stepped up a notch in the postseason, averaging 35.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks through six games. He topped 50 DK points in four of the six outings, including a high of 78 DK points in Game 5 of the first round. He should be able to keep the offense going against the Nuggets, who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 46.7 percent from the field in the postseason.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,200) vs. 76ers

Brown went over 40 DK points in four of six games in the first round, with a high of 51.3, while averaging 26.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals per outing. He also closed the series on a hot streak with more than 30 points the final three games. Brown averaged 21.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals through three meetings with the 76ers in the regular season.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,900) vs. 76ers

Tatum averaged 27.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 blocks through the first round, including four games with more than 50 DK points and high of 67.5. He also had success against the Sixers during the regular season, with an average of 21.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals across four encounters.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,500) at Nuggets

Despite the loss, Durant finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and a steal, for a total of 54.5 DK points in Game 1 against the Nuggets. He is averaging 28.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks in the playoffs, while shooting a blistering 53.8 percent from the field. Once again, regardless of the final result, Durant should continue to fill the stat sheet, as he is nearly unstoppable on the offensive end and also puts in significant work on the defensive end.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($10,800) vs. Suns

Jokic topped 50 DK points in four of five games, with a high of 80.3, while averaging 25.8 points, 8.3 assists and 1.0 steals through the first round. He picked up where he left off in his previous outing, with 24 points, 19 rebounds and five assists in Game 1 against the Suns. Jokic has a great chance to flourish once again, as the Suns are giving up the fifth-most offensive rebounds during the postseason.

Value Picks

Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics ($4,900) vs. 76ers

Brogdon topped 20 DK points in five of six games in the first round, with a high of 37.8, while averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists, in 26 minutes off the bench per outing. He should continue to thrive in the second round, as he averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists through four meetings with the Sixers during the regular season.

Derrick White, Celtics ($5,600) vs. 76ers

White continues to stand out as a difference-maker, averaging 17.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 blocks through the first round, including two games where he topped 45 DK points. He also came up big against the 76ers during the regular season, as he averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 blocks across four matchups.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,400) vs. Suns

Brown continues to provide an excellent boost off the bench, averaging 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in the postseason. He went over 20 DK points in all six games, including a high of 27, in the most recent outing. He generated an average of 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals over three games against the Suns during the season and should continue to make an impact across the stat sheet.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($5,800) vs. Suns

Gordon stepped up with 23 points, six rebounds and a steal, totaling 33.5 DK points in Game 1. He also averaged 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and a 1.0 blocks across three encounters with the Suns during the regular season. He has a good chance to keep it rolling, as the Suns are giving up the fifth-most free throws per game and allowing opponents to shoot an average of 46.3 percent from the field in the postseason.

Al Horford, Celtics ($5,200) vs. 76ers

Horford averaged 5.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game in the first round, including a high of 43.5 DK points in the most recent outing. The Celtics' big man averaged 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists over three games against the 76ers this season and could be up for a very favorable matchup if Joel Embiid (doubtful) is sidelined.

