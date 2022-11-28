NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,500) at Pelicans

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to impress, averaging 31.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He scored more than 30 points in eight of the last 10 games and topped 50 DK points six times over that span. He has a favorable matchup against the Pelicans, who are shorthanded in the backcourt.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,600) at Kings

Booker is averaging 27.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists over the last 10 games, topping 50 DK points four times, with a high of 78. He has a favorable matchup against the Kings, who give up an average of 117.1 points per game, which is fifth most in the league. They also allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.5 percent from the field, which is second highest in the league.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,200) at Jazz

DeRozan topped 45 DK points in the last four games, with a high of 59. He has a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who give up an average of 115.6 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.8 percent from the field, which is sixth highest in the league.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($7,900) vs. Thunder

Williamson averages 22.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is coming off a relatively quiet outing, but he exceeded 40 DK points in six of his last 10 outings. He has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who give up the second most points per game in the league. They also give up a league-high in total rebounds and offensive rebounds per game.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,200) vs. Suns

Sabonis has an advantageous matchup against the Suns, who give up the fourth most points per game to opposing centers. He averages 16.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, and he exceeded 36 DK points in nine of the last 10 games, with a high of 66.5.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,400) vs. Rockets

Since returning from a three-game absence, Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.0 steals through three games, going over 60 DK points twice. He has a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up the seventh most points per game. He also has a size advantage against the Rockets' frontcourt.

Value Picks

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($4,300) at 76ers

Okongwu is averaging 6.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists over his last 10 games, going over 15 DK points eight times. He will be up for a greater role if Clint Capela remains sidelined.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,500) vs. Thunder

Jones averages 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals, and he topped 22 DK points in three of the last five games. He has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who struggle on the defensive end.

Jalen McDaniels, Hornets ($4,000) at Celtics

McDaniels is up for a boost in the absence of Gordon Hayward. He is averaging 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the last 10 games, topping 17 DK points eight times, with a high of 27. He has the benefit of facing an opponent that is on the second game of a back-to-back.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($4,500) vs. Rockets

Caldwell-Pope continues to deliver, averaging 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games. He has a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up the seventh most three-pointers per game.

Dennis Schroder, Lakers ($4,500) vs. Pacers

Schroder is up for his third consecutive start in place of Patrick Beverley. He topped 20 DK points in the last two games, with a high of 34.8 on Saturday. He has a favorable matchup against the Pacers, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.5 percent from long range, which is fifth highest in the league.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.