NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DEN at PHI

76ers on six-game win streak.

NYK at BKN

Knicks on two-game win streak; Nets on two-game slide.

HOU at DET

Rockets 4-21 on the road.

CHI at ORL

Both sides 5-5 in last 10 games.

LAC at ATL

Clippers on four-game win streak.

WAS at NOP

Pelicans on six-game slide.

SAC at MIN

Timberwolves on two-game win streak.

PHX at SAS

Spurs on four-game slide.

LAL at BOS

Celtics on three-game slide.

DAL at UTA

Mavs 3-7 in last 10 games.

TOR at POR

Trail Blazers on two-game win streak.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist), Nikola Jokic (hamstring): Probable

Bruce Brown (knee), Jamal Murray (hip), Michael Porter (personal): Questionable

PHI - Joel Embiid (foot): Questionable

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (thumb): OUT

BKN - Ben Simmons (knee): Questionable

T.J. Warren (leg): Doubtful

Kevin Durant (knee): OUT

HOU - Jalen Green (calf), Kevin Porter (foot): OUT

DET - Marvin Bagley (hand), Cory Joseph (back): OUT

CHI - Javonte Green (knee): OUT

LAC - Marcus Morris (ribs): Questionable

Robert Covington (personal), John Wall (abdomen): OUT

WAS - Kristaps Porzingis (ankle): Doubtful

NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

MIN - Taurean Prince (ankle): Questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (calf): Doubtful

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

PHX - Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT

SAS - Romeo Langford (hip), Josh Richardson (knee), Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps): Questionable

Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot) Probable

Lonnie Walker (knee), LeBron James (ankle): Questionable

Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT

BOS - Marcus Smart (ankle): OUT

DAL - Christian Wood (thumb), Luka Doncic (ankle), Maxi Kleber (hamstring): OUT

UTA - Kelly Olynyk (ankle): Questionable

TOR - OG Anunoby (wrist): Questionable

POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Josh Hart (hamstring): Questionable

Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,300) at Timberwolves

Fox is averaging 23.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists, with a high of 53 DK points in his last 10 outings. He also averages 4.8 three-point attempts per game and should find room to knock down a good percentage against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's fourth-most threes per game. The Timberwolves also give up the league's third-most free throws per game.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,200) vs. Lakers

Brown is averaging 25.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists, with a high of 60 DK points in his last 10 appearances. He faces a tough matchup against the Lakers but should find an advantage against their undersized and shorthanded backcourt. Brown finished with 58.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Lakers.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Raptors ($8,900) at Magic

DeRozan continues to fill it up, averaging 26.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals through his last 10 outings, including six with more than 40 DK points and a high of 64.3. He faces a good chance to excel against the Magic, who give up a league-high 23.2 points per game to small forwards.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,500) at Hawks

Leonard surpassed 40 DK points in eight of his last 10 games, with a high of 60.8, while averaging 26.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals. He should continue to shine against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to small/power forwards and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.5 percent from the field.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,800) at Timberwolves

Sabonis is coming off a quieter outing but is averaging 17.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.5 assists across his last 10, including six games with more than 50 DK points and a high of 73.3. He has a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt and also face the second game of a back-to-back.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($11,100) vs. Lakers

Tatum surpassed 60 DK points in three of the last five outings, with a high of 72.8, and he is averaging 32.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists over 10 appearances. He also finished with 66.8 DK points in his last encounter with the Lakers and should have plenty of room to prosper again, as they give up the league's fifth-most points per game.

Value Picks

Zach Collins, Spurs ($4,100) vs. Suns

Collins is averaging 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists, with a high of 30.8 DK points in the last five games. He could be up for a boost if Jeremy Sochan is sidelined, and he has a good chance to pad his stats against the Suns, who give up the league's sixth-most free throws per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Jazz ($4,300) vs. Mavericks

Vanderbilt logged a high of 40 DK points, while averaging 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 10 outings. He should flourish against the Mavs, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and typically allow opposing frontcourt players to shoot above 50 percent from the field.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,100) vs. Wizards

Jones is coming off a quiet outing but tallied at least 20 DK points in three of the last four games. He is averaging 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals on the season and could face a lighter matchup if the Wizards remain without Kristaps Porzingis.

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,500) vs. Mavericks

Sexton continues to deliver an offensive boost off the bench, averaging 15.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists through five outings, with a high of 29 DK points. He is up for an advantageous matchup against the Mavs' second unit while they are shorthanded in the backcourt.

Reggie Jackson, Clippers ($3,400) at Hawks

Jackson logged a high of 31.3 DK points while averaging 13.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists over the last five games. He is up for more playing time with John Wall sidelined and should have an advantage against the Hawks' second unit.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.