NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 28

Slate Overview
DEN at PHI
76ers on six-game win streak.
NYK at BKN
Knicks on two-game win streak; Nets on two-game slide.
HOU at DET
Rockets 4-21 on the road.
CHI at ORL
Both sides 5-5 in last 10 games.
LAC at ATL
Clippers on four-game win streak.
WAS at NOP
Pelicans on six-game slide.
SAC at MIN
Timberwolves on two-game win streak.
PHX at SAS
Spurs on four-game slide.
LAL at BOS
Celtics on three-game slide.
DAL at UTA
Mavs 3-7 in last 10 games.
TOR at POR
Trail Blazers on two-game win streak.
Injuries to Monitor
DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist), Nikola Jokic (hamstring): Probable
Bruce Brown (knee), Jamal Murray (hip), Michael Porter (personal): Questionable
PHI - Joel Embiid (foot): Questionable
NYK - Mitchell Robinson (thumb): OUT
BKN - Ben Simmons (knee): Questionable
T.J. Warren (leg): Doubtful
Kevin Durant (knee): OUT
HOU - Jalen Green (calf), Kevin Porter (foot): OUT
DET - Marvin Bagley (hand), Cory Joseph (back): OUT
CHI - Javonte Green (knee): OUT
LAC - Marcus Morris (ribs): Questionable
Robert Covington (personal), John Wall (abdomen): OUT
WAS - Kristaps Porzingis (ankle): Doubtful
NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT
MIN - Taurean Prince (ankle): Questionable
Jordan McLaughlin (calf): Doubtful
Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
PHX - Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT
SAS - Romeo Langford (hip), Josh Richardson (knee), Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps): Questionable
Devin Vassell (knee): OUT
LAL - Anthony Davis (foot) Probable
Lonnie Walker (knee), LeBron James (ankle): Questionable
Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT
BOS - Marcus Smart (ankle): OUT
DAL - Christian Wood (thumb), Luka Doncic (ankle), Maxi Kleber (hamstring): OUT
UTA - Kelly Olynyk (ankle): Questionable
TOR - OG Anunoby (wrist): Questionable
POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Josh Hart (hamstring): Questionable
Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,300) at Timberwolves
Fox is averaging 23.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists, with a high of 53 DK points in his last 10 outings. He also averages 4.8 three-point attempts per game and should find room to knock down a good percentage against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's fourth-most threes per game. The Timberwolves also give up the league's third-most free throws per game.
Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,200) vs. Lakers
Brown is averaging 25.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists, with a high of 60 DK points in his last 10 appearances. He faces a tough matchup against the Lakers but should find an advantage against their undersized and shorthanded backcourt. Brown finished with 58.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Lakers.
Forwards/Centers
DeMar DeRozan, Raptors ($8,900) at Magic
DeRozan continues to fill it up, averaging 26.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals through his last 10 outings, including six with more than 40 DK points and a high of 64.3. He faces a good chance to excel against the Magic, who give up a league-high 23.2 points per game to small forwards.
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,500) at Hawks
Leonard surpassed 40 DK points in eight of his last 10 games, with a high of 60.8, while averaging 26.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals. He should continue to shine against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to small/power forwards and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.5 percent from the field.
Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,800) at Timberwolves
Sabonis is coming off a quieter outing but is averaging 17.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.5 assists across his last 10, including six games with more than 50 DK points and a high of 73.3. He has a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt and also face the second game of a back-to-back.
Expected Chalk
Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($11,100) vs. Lakers
Tatum surpassed 60 DK points in three of the last five outings, with a high of 72.8, and he is averaging 32.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists over 10 appearances. He also finished with 66.8 DK points in his last encounter with the Lakers and should have plenty of room to prosper again, as they give up the league's fifth-most points per game.
Value Picks
Zach Collins, Spurs ($4,100) vs. Suns
Collins is averaging 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists, with a high of 30.8 DK points in the last five games. He could be up for a boost if Jeremy Sochan is sidelined, and he has a good chance to pad his stats against the Suns, who give up the league's sixth-most free throws per game.
Jarred Vanderbilt, Jazz ($4,300) vs. Mavericks
Vanderbilt logged a high of 40 DK points, while averaging 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 10 outings. He should flourish against the Mavs, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and typically allow opposing frontcourt players to shoot above 50 percent from the field.
Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,100) vs. Wizards
Jones is coming off a quiet outing but tallied at least 20 DK points in three of the last four games. He is averaging 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals on the season and could face a lighter matchup if the Wizards remain without Kristaps Porzingis.
Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,500) vs. Mavericks
Sexton continues to deliver an offensive boost off the bench, averaging 15.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists through five outings, with a high of 29 DK points. He is up for an advantageous matchup against the Mavs' second unit while they are shorthanded in the backcourt.
Reggie Jackson, Clippers ($3,400) at Hawks
Jackson logged a high of 31.3 DK points while averaging 13.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists over the last five games. He is up for more playing time with John Wall sidelined and should have an advantage against the Hawks' second unit.