NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 27

Slate Overview

BOS at MIA: The Heat lead the series 3-2, but the Celtics are coming off back-to-back wins, looking to become the first team in NBA history to make it all the way back from a 0-3 hole and win a playoffs series. The Celtics already earned a road win in Game 4 and have to do it one more time in order to earn a shot at Game 7 in Boston.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Gabe Vincent (ankle): Questionable / Tyler Herro (hand): OUT

BOS - Malcolm Brogdon (forearm): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Marcus Smart, Celtics ($12,000) at Heat

Smart is averaging 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals through five games in the conference finals. He logged a series-high 40.8 DK points in Game 5, as he tallied 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting in his second-highest scoring effort of the postseason. Smart needs to keep his focus heading into Game 6 in Miami, as he is shooting just 31.6 percent from the field through two road games in the series.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($14,100) at Heat

Brown delivered 21 points on 9-of-18 shooting in Game 5, marking his second-highest scoring total of the series. He has gone over 30 DK points in three of five games in the conference finals, with a high of 38.3 in Game 1. The Celtics need Brown to produce upwards near his season averages of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals if they hope to have a valid chance at out-performing the Heat in Miami in a must-win game.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($20,100) at Heat

Tatum generated 51.5 DK points with 21 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in Game 5. It marked the third time he topped 50 DK points in the series, including two outings where he went over 60. Tatum continues to lead his squad offensively, including keeping an even keel on the road, where he is shooting 50 percent across two games in the series.

Al Horford, Celtics ($10,500) vs. Heat

Horford finished with just six points in Game 5, but he did his job on the boards with 11 rebounds in 29 minutes of action. However, it marked the first time in the series that he topped seven rebounds, and the Celtics will need more from the big man in order to ensure their best chance on the road in Miami, especially as the Heat are giving up just 40.6 rebounds per game in the postseason.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($13,800) vs. Celtics

Adebayo is coming off three relatively quiet outings, including a high of 33.5 DK points with 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 32 minutes of action in the most recent outing. The Heat need Adebayo to get back to the level of effort he showed early in the series, similar to the 57.8 DK-point performance he delivered with 22 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists in Game 2.

Expected Chalk

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($19,800) vs. Celtics

Butler is coming off a his quietest outing of the entire postseason, after he finished with just 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals for a total of 30.8 DK points in Game 5. Butler has been the driving force behind his team's success in the playoffs, as he is averaging 28.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.1 steals through 15 appearances. Butler surpassed 60 DK points four times in that span and must get back towards his highest potential in a close-out opportunity at home.

Value Picks

Kyle Lowry, Heat ($9,000) vs. Celtics

Lowry picked up the start in place of Gabe Vincent (ankle) in the last outing, but he finished with just 7.5 DK points in 30 minutes of action. Lowry could be up for another extended role if Vincent (questionable) remains out, but the Heat will need much more from the veteran point guard if they hope to come out on top. Lowry has surpassed 20 DK points in three of five games in the series, including a high of 26.5 DK points in Game 4.

Derrick White, Celtics ($8,700) at Heat

White delivered a massive effort in Game 5, with a team-high 24 points to go with three rebounds, one assist and a steal for a total of 35.8 DK points. It marked his second straight game with more than 30 DK points, while he is averaging 14.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in the series.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($10,200) vs. Celtics

Martin continues to provide a great effort on both ends of the floor, averaging 17.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals in the conference finals. He logged at least 30 DK points in Games 1, 2 and 3, but he notched his lowest DK total in Game 5, with just 20.3. Martin should be energized back on home court, where he is shooting 65 percent from the field in the series.

Kevin Love, Heat ($4,200) vs. Celtics

Love bounced back from a quiet outing in Game 3, with 14 DK points in Game 4 and 13.5 in Game 5. The veteran big man is averaging 6.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in the playoffs, with a high of 37.5 DK points in Game 5 of the first round. Love is also averaging 12.4 minutes per game in the conference finals.

Robert Williams, Celtics ($7,500) at Heat

After starting the first two games of the conference finals, Williams has come off the bench for the last three games, averaging 7.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game over that span. He notched a high of 24.3 DK points in the series and will continue to be an x-factor in the frontcourt for the Celtics.

