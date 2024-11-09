NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 9

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Our three-game slate limits the number of options we can recommend, but we'll do our best to help you. DraftKings' main slate tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The CHI/ATL game sports the highest projected total by a wide margin, and one elite player from the game is at the top of our list.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . All of the injuries for today's games are ongoing injuries that are common knowledge for most DFS players, so we won't trouble you with a list here. If you have questions or concerns about a particular player and his direct replacement, just click on the injured player and the notes we provide for DraftKings will help you.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have only one player above 10k today, and I think he's a lock if you can afford him. Trae Young ($10,300) has been ridiculously consistent, aside from a hiccup against Boston last week. The Bulls rank 28th defensively against point guards, and he's set for a big number.

We typically limit our elite section to players $8k and above, so there aren't many players to consider on the small slate. Donovan Mitchell ($8,300) and Nikola Vucevic ($8,300) both receive high marks as quality targets. Mitchell's dual eligibility will serve us well during lineup construction.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Evan Mobley, CLE ($7,400) vs. BKN

Although Mobley's salary is a little high compared to his season averages, his upside and dual eligibility make him a great asset. He's averaged 37.1 DKFP over 10 contests, and he'll be more than worthwhile if he exceeds that total. Jarrett Allen ($7,000) is also adequately priced, although I would refrain from stacking the duo.

Cam Thomas, BKN ($7,400) @ CLE

I'll gladly take Thomas on the other side of this matchup. He's coming off an excellent total against a tough Boston defense, Although Cleveland is off to a hot start, they rank in the middle of the pack in Opponent Points Against and Opponent Field Goal Percentage. Thomas' teammate Cameron Johnson ($6,300) is also on a nice production streak, averaging 34.5 DKFP over the last 10 days.

Also consider: Darius Garland, CLE ($6,900) vs. BKN, Norman Powell, LAC ($7,200) vs. TOR, Josh Giddey, CHI ($7,200) @ ATL

VALUE PLAYS

Dyson Daniels, ATL ($5,700) vs. CHI

Daniels has been a consistent presence in Atlanta's starting lineup to begin the season, but he needs game flow to turn his way to achieve a good total. He registered seven steals in his last game, an enviable total for any pro. His salary is low enough to justify taking a risk here.

Caris LeVert, CLE ($4,800) vs. BKN

LeVert's recent injury has dropped his salary to a criminally low level, and his production should easily break 5x value, especially if the game gets out of hand. LeVert has averaged 33.1 DKFP over the two games since his return.

Derrick Jones, LAC ($4,500) vs. TOR

Jones is the Clippers' placeholder for Kawhi Leonard (shoulder), and although his numbers have varied, the team is thin on men who can rebound effectively. He's averaged 20.5 DKFP over the first nine games of the season and posted 24 DKFP against the Kings in his most recent appearance.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.