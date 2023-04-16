NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 16

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAL at MEM: Lakers won the season series 2-1, with wins in their first and final meetings - both at home - while the Grizzlies won their second meeting, in Memphis.

MIA at MIL: Season series tied 2-2, with both teams winning twice on their home court.

LAC at PHX: Season series tied 2-2, with both teams winning twice on the road.

MIN at DEN: Season series tied 2-2, with both teams winning twice at home.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (foot), Dennis Schroder (Achilles): Probable

MEM - Steven Adams (knee): OUT

MIA - Kyle Lowry (knee), Gabe Vincent (hip): Questionable

LAC - Paul George (knee): OUT

PHX - Cameron Payne (back): Questionable

MIN - Rudy Gobert (back), Jaylen Nowell (knee): Questionable / Jaden McDaniels (hand), Naz Reid (wrist): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,100) vs. Lakers

Morant averaged 30.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.0 steals over two games against the Lakers. He should pick up where he left off as the Lakers have struggled to guard the point and gave up the league's second-most points to opposing point guards during the regular season.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,700) at Nuggets

Edwards came up big in the Timberwolves' final Play-In Game, posting 19 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in a win over the Thunder. He averaged 21.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals across four meetings with the Nuggets this season, and he should continue to shine offensively, as Denver allowed opponents to shoot an average of 47.8 percent from the field during the regular season.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,700) at Grizzlies

James was dominant all season but came up clutch in the Play-In Tournament, recording 30 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal to lift his squad to the seventh seed in the West. He played in only one game against the Grizzlies during the regular season and totaled 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes of action. He has a good opportunity to thrive once again as the Grizzlies have given up the league's fifth-most points per game to small forwards this season.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($10,200) at Suns

Leonard averaged 17.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals over three meetings with the Suns. He must continue to step up on both ends of the floor in the absence of Paul George, and he should be able to pad his stats as the Suns gave up the league's third-most free throws per game during the regular season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,200) vs. Heat

Antetokounmpo was relatively quiet with an average of 19.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists over two games against the Heat. However, he averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists on the season, and he should be able to get his offense going in a high-stakes showdown considering the Heat allowed opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent from the field during the regular season.

Expected Chalk

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,000) vs. Clippers

Durant played in only one game against the Clippers this season and finished with 27 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks, however, it was back in November while he was still a member of the Nets. Nonetheless, he has excelled since joining the Suns, averaging 25.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 blocks over his last five games. He should do well against the Clippers, who are missing a key defender in Paul George (knee) and allowed opponents to shoot an average of 36.5 percent from long range during the regular season.

Value Picks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($4,000) at Nuggets

Alexander-Walker has done well stepping into a starting role for the Timberwolves, including an impressive effort in their final Play-In Game, totaling 12 points, four rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 37 minutes of action. He has another good chance to flourish against the Nuggets, who gave up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing point guards during the regular season.

Eric Gordon, Clippers ($4,600) at Suns

Gordon is expected to start in place of Paul George (knee) after he closed the season averaging 11.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists over his final 10 outings. He should have plenty of room to operate offensively against the Suns, who allowed the league's eighth-most points per game to shooting guards during the regular season.

Max Strus, Heat ($4,800) at Bucks

Strus came up huge with 31 points, six rebounds and a steal in the Heat's final Play-In Game. He is expected to pick up another start and should have a chance to pad his stats against the Bucks, who gave up the league's eighth-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards during the regular season.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers ($4,700) at Grizzlies

Vanderbilt was quiet in the Lakers' last game, but he averaged 7.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals on the season, including 7.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals across five encounters against the Grizzlies.

Mason Plumlee, Clippers ($4,500) at Suns

Plumlee averaged 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over three games against Phoenix this season, and he should find room to stand out against the Suns' second unit, as they gave up the league's eighth-most points and sixth-most rebounds to opposing bench players during the regular season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.