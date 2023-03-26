NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MEM at ATL: Grizzlies are on a five-game win streak.

SAS at BOS: Celtics are 27-9 at home.

HOU at CLE: Cavs are on a three-game win streak.

BKN at ORL: Magic have won two in a row.

WAS at TOR: Wizards are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

OKC at POR: Trail Blazers are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

MIN at GSW: Warriors are on three-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

MEM - Steven Adams (knee), Ziaire Williams (foot): OUT

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic (contusion): Questionable

SAS - Keldon Johnson (foot), Malaki Branham (back), Romeo Langford (thigh): Questionable / Jeremy Sochan (knee): OUT

BOS - Payton Pritchard (heel), Jayson Tatum (hip): Questionable

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (knee): OUT

BKN - Edmond Sumner (hip), Royce O'Neale (knee): Questionable / Seth Curry (personal): OUT

ORL - Jalen Suggs (concussion), Franz Wagner (ankle): Questionable

WAS - Monte Morris (groin), Bradley Beal (knee), Kyle Kuzma (ankle): OUT

TOR - Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Scottie Barnes (wrist), Gary Trent (elbow): Questionable

POR - Jerami Grant (quadriceps), Damian Lillard (calf), Jusuf Nurkic (knee), Anfernee Simons (foot): OUT

MIN - Anthony Edwards (ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), Jaylen Nowell (knee): Questionable

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,900) at Trail Blazers

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals over five games, including a high of 52.8 DK points. He should keep up the production against the Trail Blazers, who will be heavily shorthanded and allow opponents to shoot the fifth-highest field-goal percentage in the league.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,500) vs. Rockets

Mitchell notched a high of 63.8 DK points while averaging 29.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals through 10 games. He has a great chance to excel against the Rockets, who give up the league's second-most points and most three-pointers per game. The Rockets also give up the league's third-most points per game to shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,100) vs. Spurs

Brown has topped 40 DK points in seven consecutive games and is averaging 28.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10. He faces an excellent opportunity to flourish against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points and fifth-most turnovers per game.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($9,400) vs. Wizards

Siakam generated more than 50 DK points in three of the last five outings while averaging 25.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He faces a good chance to stand out against the Wizards, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt. Siakam finished with 38 DK points in his last encounter with the Wizards, but he has the benefit of home-court advantage this time around.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($8,100) at Hawks

Jackson is on a roll, averaging 23.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.9 blocks across 10 games, including a high of 58.5 DK points. He has a great opportunity to keep up the strong play against the Hawks, who give up the league's fourth-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,600) vs. Timberwolves

Curry tallied at least 45 DK points in seven of the last 10 outings, with a high of 68.5, while averaging 30.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He should continue to shine against the Timberwolves, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.3 percent from deep and give up the league's most free throws per game. The Timberwolves also give up the league's fifth-most points per game to point guards.

Value Picks

Delon Wright, Wizards ($4,800) at Raptors

Wright is expected to pick up the start in place of Monte Morris (groin), and he should keep up the solid play after averaging 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals over his last 10 outings. He also has an advantageous matchup against the Raptors, who give up the league's most points per game to point guards.

Gary Harris, Magic ($4,300) vs. Nets

Harris tallied a high of 35.5 DK points while averaging 10.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals over his past five outings. He should find an opportunity to get his shot going against the Nets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.3 percent from deep.

Donte DiVincenzo, Warriors ($4,400) vs. Timberwolves

DiVincenzo is coming off a very quiet outing, but he is averaging 8.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals over 10 games, including a high of 47 DK points. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's fourth-most turnovers per game.

Royce O'Neale, Nets ($4,800) at Magic

O'Neale continues to deliver well-rounded efforts off the bench, averaging 8.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals across 10 games, including a high of 41.8 DK points. He will likely get his offense clicking against the Magic, who give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($4,700) vs. Grizzlies

Okongwu topped 25 DK points in seven consecutive outings, including a high of 37.5, while averaging 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. He should continue to thrive against the Grizzlies, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's sixth-most offensive rebounds per game.

