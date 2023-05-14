DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 14

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at BOS: Series is tied at 3-3, after the Celtics came up clutch in Game 6 to avoid elimination on the road.

Injuries to Monitor

Neither side is listing any injuries and should be ready to push their top contributors to the limits in a do-or-die game.

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, 76ers ($15,300) at Celtics

Harden is averaging 24.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.0 steals through six games in the second round. He's had two elite performances (Game 1 and Game 4) thus far and will likely need another one if Philadelphia is going to win Game 7 on the road. Across 10 postseason games, Harden is shooting 40.1 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from three.

Marcus Smart, Celtics ($11,700) vs. 76ers

Smart generated a series-high 45.3 DK points to help the Celtics avoid elimination in Game 6. He is averaging 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the series while shooting 4.2 percent better at home than on the road. Smart will likely be an x-factor for the Celtics again and presumably needs to come up with another valiant effort to nullify James Harden and the 76ers' backcourt.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($13,800) vs. 76ers

Brown has been consistent in the second round, averaging 22.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He surpassed 34 DK points in five of six games, with his quietest effort coming in the critical Game 6 win, but he will likely need to step up again to ensure the Celtics can outpace the 76ers one last time. Brown is shooting an average of 60.5 percent from the field at home in the series.

Al Horford, Celtics ($10,500) vs. 76ers

Horford generated a high of 39.8 DK points in Game 4 of the series and is averaging 7.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks through six outings. He has his hands full against the 76ers' frontcourt, but he has done a solid job on the glass and blocking shots thus far.

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($17,100) at Celtics

After missing Game 1, Embiid played through a knee injury for the next five games but managed to put up impressive numbers nonetheless, averaging 27.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 3.2 blocks per outing. He logged more than 50 DK points in three of the five appearances, including a high of 61.3 at home in Game 3. The 2023 MVP has one last chance to excel and will likely need to be at his best if Philadelphia is going to win Game 7 on the road.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($16,500) vs. 76ers

Tatum bounced back from a slow start in Game 6, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks for a total of 47.3 DK points. He has surpassed 60 DK points three times in the series, recording four double-doubles in six games. Tatum is shooting just 41.7 percent from the field versus Philadelphia thus far but has been better at home, where he is hitting 44.1 percent of his shot attempts and 36.8 percent from deep.

Value Picks

Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics ($9,900) vs. 76ers

Brogdon continues to thrive off the bench, averaging 16.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists through six games in the series, including two with more than 30 DK points and a high of 38.5. He is also shooting a blistering 55.3 percent from beyond the arc versus Philadelphia.

Derrick White, Celtics ($7,500) vs. 76ers

White amassed a high of 24 DK points in the series and is averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists through the first six meetings. Despite starting most of the season, he came off the bench in Game 6, while the Celtics went bigger by inserting Robert Williams into the starting lineup. Regardless, White provides an excellent stabilizing presence and can pace the game with his playmaking, which will be critical in giving the second unit an advantage against Philadelphia's bench.

De'Anthony Melton, 76ers ($7,200) at Celtics

Melton came up with two major performances, including 27.3 DK points in Game 1 and 37 in Game 3, and he is averaging 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals during the series. Philadelphia will likely need him to be a difference-maker off the bench, especially against the Celtics' high-performing secondary backcourt.

P.J. Tucker, 76ers ($5,700) at Celtics

Tucker continues to impose his will through sheer hustle, averaging 5.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. He has logged double-digit DK totals in each outing, with a high of 19 in Game 6. He will likely play heavy minutes and be very active again in Game 7.

Robert Williams, Celtics ($9,000) vs. 76ers

Williams got his first start of the series in Game 6 and finished with 26.3 DK points in 28 minutes of action. He will likely get another shot in the starting lineup, as the Celtics look to clog the paint versus Joel Embiid. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 blocks through 12 appearances this postseason.

