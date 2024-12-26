NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

OKC at IND: Thunder 11-3 on road; Pacers on five-game win streak

MIA at ORL: Heat 4-8 on road; Magic 12-2 at home

CHA at WAS: Hornets on five-game slide; Wizards 3-10 at home

CHI at ATL: Bulls on two-game slide; Hawks 8-7 at home

BKN at MIL: Nets 2-8 in last 10 games; Bucks 10-4 at home

TOR at MEM: Raptors on eight-game slide; Grizzlies 13-4 at home

HOU at NOP: Rockets on three-game win streak; Pelicans on seven-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

OKC - Alex Caruso (hip): OUT

IND - Myles Turner (oblique): Questionable

MIA - Terry Rozier (knee): Questionable; Jimmy Butler (illness): Doubtful

CHA - Brandon Miller (ankle): Questionable

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (ribs): OUT

CHI - Matas Buzelis (illness), Ayo Dosunmu (Achilles), Josh Giddey (ankle): Questionable; Lonzo Ball (illness): OUT

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (leg), Trae Young (heel): Questionable; Onyeka Okongwu (knee): OUT

BKN - Ben Simmons (back): Questionable

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness), Damian Lillard (illness): Questionable

TOR - Jamal Shead (knee), Ja'Kobe Walter (illness): Questionable; Jakob Poeltl (groin): OUT

MEM - Marcus Smart (finger): OUT

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): Questionable; Dillon Brooks (ankle): OUT

NOP - Trey Murphy (ankle): Questionable; Brandon Ingram (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($8,500) vs. Raptors

Morant missed two of the Grizzlies' last seven outings but averaged 22.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals and turned in a high of 61.3 DK points among his five games played in that span. He should keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points per game.

Jordan Poole, Wizards ($7,700) vs. Hornets

Poole poured in 31 points and racked up 51.8 DK points in his most recent outing and is averaging 24.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games. He faces an excellent opportunity to thrive against the Hornets, who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.1 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($8,900) at Grizzlies

Barrett bounced back from a two-game absence with 23 points, six rebounds and six assists in the last game. He is averaging 24.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists over his last 10 appearances and has a great chance to pad his stats against the Grizzlies, who are giving up the league's most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($9,000) vs. Bulls

Johnson continues to stuff the stat sheet and shine in his role, averaging 17.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including three with more than 45 DK points. He is likely to stand out against the Bulls, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,600) at Pelicans

Sengun is averaging 19.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 45 DK points and a high of 52.8. He also finished with 46.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Pelicans, and he should shine again, as the Pelicans give up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,300) at Pacers

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 41 points in his most recent outing and is averaging 34.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last five games. He faces a good opportunity to fill it up against the Pacers, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game and the eighth-highest field-goal percentage. The Pacers also give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game to opposing point guards, which should benefit Gilgeous-Alexander, who is extremely adept at making his way to the basket.

Mid-Range Money

Coby White, Bulls ($6,200) at Hawks

White is averaging 14.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including a high of 32.0 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to pick up his production against the Hawks, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($7,100) at Hawks

LaVine is coming off a couple of quieter performances but is averaging 21.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five games, including a high of 52.0 DK points. He is up for a great chance to prosper against the Hawks, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($7,200) vs. Raptors

Jackson topped 35 DK points in four of the last five games, while averaging 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals over that span. He is likely to thrive against the Raptors, who give up the league's ninth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards, and who also remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Value Picks

Luguentz Dort, Thunder ($4,400) at Pacers

Dort is coming off a muted performance but is averaging 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including a high of 40.3 DK points. He should rack up the stats against the Pacers, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Mark Williams, Hornets ($4,900) at Wizards

Williams has played in four of the Hornets' last five games and averaged 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks over that span. He faces an ideal chance to flourish against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and eighth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

