NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
IND at MIA: Pacers 8-12 on road; Heat on two-game win streak
BOS at MIN: Celtics 11-3 on road; Timberwolves 5-5 in last 10 games
BKN at MIL: Nets on three-game slide; Bucks 10-5 at home
LAC at OKC: Clippers 5-5 in last 10 games; Thunder on 12-game win streak
PHI at GSW: 76ers 7-3 in last 10 games; Warriors 3-7 in last 10 games
POR at LAL: Trail Blazers 3-13 on road; Lakers 10-5 at home
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
BOS - Jaylen Brown (shoulder), Kristaps Porzingis (ankle): Questionable
BKN - Noah Clowney (back): Questionable; Ben Simmons (back): OUT
MIL - AJ Green (back), Khris Middleton (ankle): Questionable
LAC - James Harden (groin): Questionable
OKC - Alex Caruso (hip): OUT
PHI - Joel Embiid (foot), Kelly Oubre (hand): Questionable; KJ Martin (foot): OUT
GSW - Kyle Anderson (illness), Stephen Curry (thumb): Questionable; Gary Payton (calf), Brandin Podziemski (abdomen): OUT
POR - Dalano Banton (hip): Questionable; Jerami Grant (face): OUT
LAL - Anthony Davis (ankle), Gabe Vincent (oblique): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($8,800) at Warriors
Maxey continues to deliver massive numbers, averaging 29.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.6 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 65 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Warriors backcourt, but he may find an advantage as they are dealing with a bit of injury trouble, including Stephen Curry being questionable for action.
Tyler Herro, Heat ($8,600) vs. Pacers
Herro continues to lead the way for the Heat, averaging 24.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists over the last five games, including a high of 54.3 DK points. He should keep rolling against the Pacers, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game and the seventh-highest field-goal percentage.
Forwards/Centers
Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,400) at Timberwolves
Tatum topped 40 DK points in nine of his last 10 outings, including five with at least 50 DK points and a high of 83.8, while averaging 27.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals over that span. He faces a tough matchup against the Timberwolves, but he already managed 48.0 DK points in their previous meeting, back in late-November.
LeBron James, Lakers ($9,900) vs. Trail Blazers
After a bit of a lull in late-November, James picked up his play again and is averaging 26.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five appearances, including a high of 62.8 DK points. He has a great chance to keep the momentum going with a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers, who are shorthanded at the power-forward position, and who give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.
Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,400) vs. Pacers
Adebayo turned in 54.8 DK points in the previous outing and is averaging 15.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last five games. He faces a good opportunity to thrive against the Pacers, who give up the league's second-most rebounds to opposing centers, and the league's seventh-most points in the paint.
Expected Chalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,400) vs. Nets
Antetokounmpo delivered 57.0 DK points in the last game, which represented his return from a week-long absence. He reached the 30-point mark in each of his last seven appearances and is averaging 32.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks over that span. He is likely to shine against the Nets, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage and fifth-most free throws per game.
Mid-Range Money
D'Angelo Russell, Nets ($5,200) at Bucks
Despite a loss, Russell did well in his debut with the Nets, totaling 22 points, two rebounds, eight assists, a steal and two blocks in 26 minutes off the bench. He can be expected to continue to stand out as one of his new squad's best scorers, and he should do well against the Bucks, who do not do a great job of containing opposing guards.
Brook Lopez, Bucks ($6,000) vs. Nets
Lopez hit the 20-point mark in three of the last five games, averaging 18.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over that span. He is up for a great chance to prosper against the Nets, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.
Value Picks
Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers ($4,800) at Lakers
Henderson has been playing well lately, averaging 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 40 DK points. He has a good opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Lakers, who give up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage.
Max Christie, Lakers ($4,100) vs. Trail Blazers
Christie is enjoying his promotion to a starting role, averaging 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the last nine games, including four with at least 20 DK points. He should keep up the solid play against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game.
Nikola Jovic, Heat ($4,400) vs. Pacers
Jovic is averaging 11.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last five games, including two with more than 30 DK points. He has a good opportunity to thrive against the Pacers, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards.