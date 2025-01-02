NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at MIA: Pacers 8-12 on road; Heat on two-game win streak

BOS at MIN: Celtics 11-3 on road; Timberwolves 5-5 in last 10 games

BKN at MIL: Nets on three-game slide; Bucks 10-5 at home

LAC at OKC: Clippers 5-5 in last 10 games; Thunder on 12-game win streak

PHI at GSW: 76ers 7-3 in last 10 games; Warriors 3-7 in last 10 games

POR at LAL: Trail Blazers 3-13 on road; Lakers 10-5 at home

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Jaylen Brown (shoulder), Kristaps Porzingis (ankle): Questionable

BKN - Noah Clowney (back): Questionable; Ben Simmons (back): OUT

MIL - AJ Green (back), Khris Middleton (ankle): Questionable

LAC - James Harden (groin): Questionable

OKC - Alex Caruso (hip): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (foot), Kelly Oubre (hand): Questionable; KJ Martin (foot): OUT

GSW - Kyle Anderson (illness), Stephen Curry (thumb): Questionable; Gary Payton (calf), Brandin Podziemski (abdomen): OUT

POR - Dalano Banton (hip): Questionable; Jerami Grant (face): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (ankle), Gabe Vincent (oblique): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($8,800) at Warriors

Maxey continues to deliver massive numbers, averaging 29.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.6 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 65 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Warriors backcourt, but he may find an advantage as they are dealing with a bit of injury trouble, including Stephen Curry being questionable for action.

Tyler Herro, Heat ($8,600) vs. Pacers

Herro continues to lead the way for the Heat, averaging 24.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists over the last five games, including a high of 54.3 DK points. He should keep rolling against the Pacers, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game and the seventh-highest field-goal percentage.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,400) at Timberwolves

Tatum topped 40 DK points in nine of his last 10 outings, including five with at least 50 DK points and a high of 83.8, while averaging 27.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals over that span. He faces a tough matchup against the Timberwolves, but he already managed 48.0 DK points in their previous meeting, back in late-November.

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,900) vs. Trail Blazers

After a bit of a lull in late-November, James picked up his play again and is averaging 26.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five appearances, including a high of 62.8 DK points. He has a great chance to keep the momentum going with a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers, who are shorthanded at the power-forward position, and who give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,400) vs. Pacers

Adebayo turned in 54.8 DK points in the previous outing and is averaging 15.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last five games. He faces a good opportunity to thrive against the Pacers, who give up the league's second-most rebounds to opposing centers, and the league's seventh-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,400) vs. Nets

Antetokounmpo delivered 57.0 DK points in the last game, which represented his return from a week-long absence. He reached the 30-point mark in each of his last seven appearances and is averaging 32.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks over that span. He is likely to shine against the Nets, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage and fifth-most free throws per game.

Mid-Range Money

D'Angelo Russell, Nets ($5,200) at Bucks

Despite a loss, Russell did well in his debut with the Nets, totaling 22 points, two rebounds, eight assists, a steal and two blocks in 26 minutes off the bench. He can be expected to continue to stand out as one of his new squad's best scorers, and he should do well against the Bucks, who do not do a great job of containing opposing guards.

Brook Lopez, Bucks ($6,000) vs. Nets

Lopez hit the 20-point mark in three of the last five games, averaging 18.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over that span. He is up for a great chance to prosper against the Nets, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers ($4,800) at Lakers

Henderson has been playing well lately, averaging 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 40 DK points. He has a good opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Lakers, who give up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage.

Max Christie, Lakers ($4,100) vs. Trail Blazers

Christie is enjoying his promotion to a starting role, averaging 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the last nine games, including four with at least 20 DK points. He should keep up the solid play against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game.

Nikola Jovic, Heat ($4,400) vs. Pacers

Jovic is averaging 11.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last five games, including two with more than 30 DK points. He has a good opportunity to thrive against the Pacers, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

