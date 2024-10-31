NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 31

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIL at MEM: Bucks on three-game slide; Grizzlies on two-game slide

HOU at DAL: Rockets 1-1 on road; Mavs on two-game win streak

SAS at UTA: Spurs on two-game slide; Jazz remain winless

PHX at LAC: Suns on two-game win streak; Clippers 0-2 at home

Injuries to Monitor

MIL - Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

MEM - John Konchar (quadriceps): Questionable; GG Jackson (foot), Luke Kennard (foot), Vince Williams (leg), Marcus Smart (ankle), Desmond Bane (oblique): OUT

HOU - Steven Adams (knee): Questionable

DAL - Dante Exum (wrist), Maxi Kleber (hamstring): OUT

SAS - Tre Jones (ankle), Devin Vassell (foot): OUT

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (back): Questionable; Taylor Hendricks (ankle): OUT

PHX - Bradley Beal (elbow): Questionable; Josh Okogie (hamstring): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($7,500) vs. Rockets

Irving is coming off his best performance among four games played, as he finished with 52.0 DK points on 35 points, four rebounds, five assists and a steal in a win in Minnesota on Tuesday. He has a good opportunity to keep the momentum going and pad his stats against the Rockets, who are giving up the league's sixth-most free throws to opposing shooting guards.

Devin Booker, Suns ($8,400) at Clippers

Booker is coming off his highest-scoring outing of the season, as he delivered 33 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal for a total of 42.3 DK points in a win over the Lakers on Monday. He averaged 26.0 points and 5.0 assists over four meetings with the Clippers last season and should continue to thrive in the matchup, especially as they will be without their two best wing defenders from 2023-24. He also finished with 33.0 DK points in their one previous encounter this season.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Suns ($8,600) at Clippers

Durant topped 50 DK points in each of his last two outings and reached the 30-point mark in each of the last three outings. He is likely to continue to stand out as the top offensive option for his squad and should have no trouble going to work against the Clippers in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. Durant also finished with 39.3 DK points in a meeting with the Clippers in this year's season opener.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($10,400) at Jazz

Wembanyama is coming off one of the least productive games of his career, as he finished with less than 10 points for just the fourth time since his NBA debut. Nonetheless, the poor performance should help motivate the young star to come out with a concentrated effort against the Jazz. He also faces a great opportunity to shine as the Jazz are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,500) at Mavericks

Sengun amassed 66.0 DK points in his season opener and is averaging 14.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals across four games. He faces a tough matchup against a feisty Mavericks' frontcourt, but he proved he can prosper in their presence after averaging 26.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists over their two meetings last season.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($10,700) at Grizzlies

Antetokounmpo topped 50 DK points in each of his first three games, before coming up with 49.5 DK points on 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in his most recent outing. He faces a good chance to continue his dominant play against the Grizzlies, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game. The Grizzlies are also giving up an average of 12.0 rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Keyonte George, Jazz ($5,700) vs. Spurs

George topped 30 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He enters a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who face the second game of a back-to-back, and who are giving up the league's fourth-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Jordan Clarkson, Jazz ($5,200) vs. Spurs

Clarkson could be up for a second consecutive start after topping 30 DK points for the second time this season in the last outing. Regardless, he remains an effective contributor from a bench or starting role and should shine against the Spurs, considering he averaged 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists in their two encounters last season.

Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($6,500) vs. Suns

After back-to-back monstrous performances, including 60.0 DK points in the game-before-last, Zubac quieted down with 28.5 DK points in his most recent outing. The big man must continue to take on a larger role on the offensive end as the Clippers press on with a shorthanded lineup. He should also do well against the Suns, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Royce O'Neale, Suns ($4,400) at Clippers

O'Neale continues to provide a well-rounded impact out of a bench role, averaging 7.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. He also topped 30 DK points for the first time this season in his last outing.

P.J. Washington, Mavericks ($4,800) vs. Rockets

After a quieter start to the season, Washington put together two impressive outings, including a 40.8 DK-point performance in the game-before last. He is likely to find the opportunity to pad his stats against the Rockets, who are giving up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

