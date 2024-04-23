NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHX at MIN: Timberwolves lead series 1-0

IND at MIL: Bucks lead series 1-0

DAL at LAC: Clippers lead series 1-0

Injuries to Monitor

PHX - Grayson Allen (ankle): Questionable

Royce O'Neale and Eric Gordon would be up for a boost.

MIN - Kyle Anderson (hip): Questionable

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid could pick up more playing time.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf): Doubtful

Bobby Portis is in line for another start. Pat Connaughton must also step up.

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee): Questionable

Amir Coffey, Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook can pick up the slack.

Elite Players

Guards

Devin Booker, Suns ($8,400) at Timberwolves

Booker delivered a solid but relatively modest performance with 30.5 DK points, as his squad came up short in Game 1. He averaged 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals through three meetings with the Timberwolves during the season and is likely to come out with more of an emphasis on establishing an offensive impact in Game 2.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,900) vs. Suns

Edwards was dominant in Game 1, totaling 56.3 DK points on 33 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals, in 36 minutes of action. He was the offensive leader all season for his squad and must bring another superstar-level effort in order to stack up against the star-studded Suns. After dropping four three-pointers in the last outing, Edwards has a great opportunity to keep rolling, as the Suns gave up the league's ninth-most three-pointers to opposing shooting guards this season.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, Clippers ($8,100) vs. Mavericks

George was successful in leading his shorthanded squad to the Game 1 win, as he totaled 22 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal, in 38 minutes of action. He is likely to continue to excel against the Mavericks, who are not equipped with an elite defensive stopper at the wing. George did not particularly stand out against the Mavs during the season, but he must look to lead the offense in the absence of Leonard.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,800) at Bucks

Siakam came up huge with 36 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks, for a total of 62.8 DK points in the Pacers' Game 1 loss. He is likely to find another advantageous matchup and should dominate the frontcourt as Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for action. Siakam has become the go-to offensive option for his new squad and must continue to lead the charge in order to sustain any hope of a playoff run.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($8,500) at Timberwolves

Durant led the Suns with 31 points, seven rebounds, a steal and a block, in 39 minutes of action in Game 1. He averaged 22.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists versus the Timberwolves this season, and he has a good chance to continue to shine thanks to his versatility and ability to shake slower defenders on the perimeter.

Expected Chalk

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($9,300) vs. Pacers

Lillard kicked off his first postseason quest with his new squad by coming out on absolute fire, pouring in 35 points in the first half of Game 1. He did not score a point in the second half but still led his squad in scoring. Lillard needs to come out with a similar effort in Game 2, as he is expected to be on the hook to lead the offense once again in the absence of Antetokounmpo. He has a fantastic opportunity to prosper against the Pacers, who gave up the league's fourth-most points per game during the regular season.

Mid-Range Money

Russell Westbrook, Clippers ($5,300) vs. Mavericks

Westbrook provided a critical boost off the bench in Game 1, finishing with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, for a total of 27 DK points. He will continue to be an integral part of the Clippers' success, as his presence off the bench results in a major advantage against the Mavs' second unit.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($7,300) vs. Suns

Towns turned in 35.3 DK points on 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal, in Game 1. It marked just his third game back in action since returning from a five-week absence, and he should continue to reach new heights as he builds his way back into a rhythm. He also has a great chance to pad his stats on the glass, as the Suns gave up the league's sixth-most offensive rebounds per game this season.

Value Pick

Patrick Beverley, Bucks ($4,500) vs. Pacers

Beverley amassed 29.8 DK points in Game 1, powered by a well-rounded stat line, including seven rebounds and eight assists. He must be ready for another significant role, as the whole rotation has to share in picking up the slack without Antetokounmpo. He should also continue to shine against the Pacers, who gave up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opponents this season.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($4,000) vs. Suns

Alexander-Walker produced 35.5 DK points in 29 minutes off the bench in Game 1. He will remain a major contributor among his squad's limited bench rotation, and he should do well against the Suns' second unit, which lacks a troublesome backcourt presence.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,800) vs. Suns

Reid continued his influential play for the second unit, with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal, in 19 minutes of action in Game 1. He has a good opportunity to stand out once again against the Suns' second unit, as they do not rely on a lot of size from their bench.

