NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2

Slate Overview

CHI at PHI: Bulls 4-10 on road; Sixers 12-4 at home

BKN at NOP: Nets on three-game slide; Pelicans have won two in a row

BOS at OKC: Celtics on six-game win streak; Thunder on four-game win streak

SAS at MEM: Spurs 3-13 on road; Grizzlies on three-game slide

ORL at GSW: Magic 4-6 in last 10 games; Warriors on three-game slide

CHA at SAC: Hornets on 11-game slide and facing second game of back-to-back; Kings on two-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

CHI - Nikola Vucevic (groin), Torrey Craig (heel), Zach LaVine (foot): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu and Jevon Carter are up for a boost in the absence of LaVine. Andre Drummond will continue to see a bigger role without Vucevic.

PHI - De'Anthony Melton (back): Questionable

Kelly Oubre is up for a boost.

BKN - Lonnie Walker (hamstring), Ben Simmons (back): OUT

Dennis Smith, Cam Thomas and Royce O'Neale remain up for more playing time.

NOP - Trey Murphy (knee): Questionable

Naji Marshall and Dyson Daniels could get more opportunities.

ORL - Markelle Fultz (knee): Questionable; Jonathan Isaac (hamstring), Joe Ingles (ankle): OUT

Cole Anthony and Anthony Black may continue to get a more opportunity in the backcourt. Goga Bitadze is also in line for a boost without Isaac and Ingles.

CHA - Terry Rozier (illness), Mark Williams (back): Questionable; LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (calf): OUT

Ish Smith and Bryce McGowens remain in line for more responsibility in the backcourt. Nick Richards is also likely up for another start.

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,600) vs. Hornets

Fox is coming off a quieter performance in his last outing, where he finished with 38 DK points. However, he is averaging 29.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals over his last 10 appearances, including five with more than 50 DK points and a high of 64. He faces an excellent chance to fill it up against the Hornets, who give up the league's sixth-most points and fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opponents.

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies ($8,200) vs. Spurs

Bane topped 35 DK points in each of the last two games, but he went over 44 in five of his previous eight outings and is averaging 24.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games. Bane averages 3.5 three-pointers on 9.0 attempts per game this season and has a great chance to shine against the Spurs, who give up the league's most threes and second-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,100) vs. Nets

Ingram topped 50 DK points in two of the last three games and is averaging 24.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last 10 games. He is likely to get his rhythm going against the Nets, who concede among the league's most points per game to the wing positions. The Nets also give up the league's fifth-most three pointers per game.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,200) at Warriors

Banchero is coming off back-to-back games with more than 50 DK points and is averaging 23.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games. He has a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who remain without Draymond Green, meaning a greater size advantage in the frontcourt.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,700) vs. Hornets

Sabonis racked up 62 DK points in two of the last five outings and had at least 49 in all five games. He is averaging 21.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 8.4 assists across the last 10 games and is primed to dominate against the Hornets, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing centers, and who also remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($9,700) vs. Spurs

After amassing a minimum of 50 DK points in three of his first five games, Morant came up with a flat performance in his last outing, with just 26.3 DK points. Nonetheless, he has a great chance to get back on track against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards. Morant also averaged 35.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists over two meetings with the Spurs last season.

Mid-Range Money

Marcus Smart, Grizzlies ($5,800) vs. Spurs

Smart is averaging 16.0 points, 2.0. rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals over four games since returning from a five-week absence. He should continue to prosper alongside Ja Morant and is up for an advantageous matchup against the struggling Spurs squad. The Spurs give up the league's third-most turnovers per game, which should mean a couple extra steals for the former DPOY.

Malik Monk, Kings ($6,100) vs. Hornets

Monk can go off on any night, as in his last outing, where he totaled 42.8 DK points with 27 points, five rebounds and five assists, in just 21 minutes off the bench. He enters a highly favorable matchup against the shorthanded Hornets, who face the second game of back-to-back and allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.9 percent from the field.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($7,200) vs. Spurs

Jackson is coming off a quieter showing, with just 25.8 DK points in the last outing, but he is averaging 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games. He should find his groove again with a matchup against the Spurs, who give up the league's second-most rebounds and third-most points per game.

Value Picks

Andrew Wiggins, Warriors ($4,900) vs. Magic

Wiggins has fallen into a bench role lately, but he seems to have found a better groove in his last three games, topping 30 DK points twice in that span. He faces a tough matchup against the Magic, who are playing well on the defensive end, but he should find an opportunity to pad his stats at the foul line, as they give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Warriors ($4,600) vs. Magic

Jackson-Davis has punched his way into the starting rotation thanks to impressive play, as he is averaging 11.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last seven games. He Picked up the start in the last outing and is expected to get another against the Magic. It will be a tough matchup for the young big man, but he is on a trend of raising his play and should continue to make an impact across the stat sheet thanks to his hustle.

