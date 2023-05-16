NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 16

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAL at DEN: The season series was tied 2-2, as each team picked up a win at home and on the road. The Nuggets won the last encounter, 122-109, on January 9th, in a game where LeBron James and Anthony Davis did not play. The teams have not faced off since the Lakers underwent significant mid-season roster changes, and as a result, the matchup will have a new feel for both sides.

Injuries to Monitor

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (foot): Probable

DEN - Jamal Murray (illness): Questionable

Murray was also listed as questionable in the Nuggets' last outing but managed to push through and deliver a strong performance. Keep an eye on his status closer to game time, as he has a good chance to thrive against the Lakers.

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($13,800) vs. Lakers

Murray is on a great run so far in the postseason, averaging 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals through 11 appearances, including four with more than 50 DK points. He also averaged 22.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals through four meetings with the Lakers during the season. If he plays through his questionable tab, Murray should thrive against the Lakers, who gave up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards during the regular season.

Austin Reaves, Lakers ($11,400) at Nuggets

Reaves has stepped up as a difference-maker for the Lakers this postseason, averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists through 12 games. He also went over 30 DK points in seven outings, with a high of 39.3 in the previous outing. He should have a good chance to get his offense going, as the Nuggets are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.1 percent from the field in the playoffs.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($16,800) at Nuggets

James delivered a major performance to close out the second round, with 30 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block, for a total of 60.8 DK points, which marked the second time he topped 60 in the postseason, after he finished with 63 DK points in Game 4 of the first round. James is averaging 23.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 blocks through 12 games in the playoffs.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($10,200) vs. Lakers

Gordon was a steady contributor through the first two rounds, with more than 19 DK points in all 11 outings, including three with more than 30, while he averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also generated an average of 12.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.3 blocks over four meetings with the Lakers this season, and he will be a key factor in working to counteract Anthony Davis in the paint.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($17,400) at Nuggets

Davis is averaging 21.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 3.3 blocks and 1.4 steals through 12 outings in the first two rounds. He went over 50 DK points in seven games, including four with more than 60, and a high of 75. He averaged 18.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.7 steals in three regular-season meetings with the Nuggets and will need to step up to compete against the red-hot Nikola Jokic.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($19,200) vs. Lakers

Jokic has put together an incredible postseason run, averaging 30.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.1 steals through 11 games. Additionally, he is on a blistering streak with more than 70 DK points and a high of 80.8 over the last eight outings. Jokic also had success against the Lakers this season, with 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 2.3 steals across four meetings.

Value Picks

Dennis Schroder, Lakers ($6,900) at Nuggets

Schroder is averaging 7.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals in the postseason, with a high of 28 DK points in Game 1 of the second round. Despite coming off the bench for the first 11 games of the playoffs, Schroder was slotted into the starting lineup in the most recent outing and is expected to remain in place for Game 1 against the Nuggets.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($7,800) vs. Lakers

Brown averaged 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists over four games against the Lakers this season. He also has kept up great energy through the playoffs, averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals over 11 outings. He notched a high of 35.3 DK points in Game 5 of the second round and should thrive against the Lakers' second unit.

Christian Braun, Nuggets ($3,600) vs. Lakers

Braun has been a quiet, but steady factor off the Nuggets' bench, averaging 2.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 13.2 minutes per game through 11 appearances in the postseason. He has seen action in all games so far in the playoffs and should continue to provide a boost with his energetic and aggressive style of play.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers ($3,900) at Nuggets

Vanderbilt logged a series-high of 26.5 DK points in Game 1 of the second round, before he saw his role dwindle against the small-ball Warriors. He should be in line for a boost against the Nuggets, who are much more prominent in the frontcourt, and he will need to bring a major effort on the glass and on the defensive end.

Jeff Green, Nuggets ($5,400) vs. Lakers

Green is averaging 4.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 19.5 minutes per game in the postseason. He logged a high of 16 DK points in Game 3 of the first round and tallied more than 10 in five of 11 outings. The Nuggets will likely look to him to step up on the glass and provide a versatile defensive presence in the frontcourt against the Lakers.

