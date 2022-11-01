NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 1

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
GSW (-0.5) at MIA, O/U: 227
CHI at BKN (-2.5), O/U:
ORL at OKC (-3), O/U: 217
MIN at PHX (-5), O/U: 228.5
The Suns are short-handed in the frontcourt, which should result in an advantage for the Timberwolves' bigs.
The Magic are dealing with multiple injuries, opening up extra value potential for the key players that remain.
The Bulls clash with the Nets, who face the second night of a back-to-back and have struggled defensively.
The Warriors and Heat meet for the second time this season, after the Warriors won the first game, 123-110.
Injuries to Monitor
GSW - Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring), Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT
MIA - Victor Oladipo (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle): OUT
CHI - Ayo Dosunmu (chest), Zach LaVine (knee), Coby White (quadriceps): Questionable
Lonzo Ball (knee), Andre Drummond (shoulder): OUT
BKN - Seth Curry (ankle), T.J. Warren (foot), Ben Simmons (knee): Questionable
ORL - Jalen Suggs (ankle): Questionable
Cole Anthony (oblique), Moritz Wagner (foot), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT
OKC - Josh Giddey (ankle): OUT
MIN - Kyle Anderson (back), Jordan McLaughlin (heel): Questionable
PHX - Torrey Craig (heel): Questionable
Ish Wainright (back), Deandre Ayton (ankle), Jae Crowder (not injury related): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,400) vs. Magic
Gilgeous-Alexander continues his impressive start, averaging 31.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game including two 63-DK point performances in his last three outings. He has a favorable matchup against the Magic, who are short-handed in the backcourt.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,100) at Suns
Edwards has gone over 30 DK points in six of seven games including two with over 50. He should be able to bolster his scoring totals by earning trips to the free-throw line against a Suns team that is giving up an average of 26 FT attempts per game, which is among the most in the league.
Forwards/Centers
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,500) at Nets
DeRozan is averaging 25.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He's topped 32 DK points in five of seven games, including one outing in which he produced 64.5 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against a Nets team that has been one of the worst defensive units in the league, giving up an average of 120.3 points per game.
Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($8,800) at Suns
Towns is averaging 21.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game and has gone over 42 DK points in four straight games. He has a size advantage against the Suns, especially without Deandre Ayton in the lineup.
Bam Adebayo, Heat ($7,400) vs. Warriors
Adebayo stepped up in the Heat's last meeting with the Warriors, totaling 26 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks for 49 DK points. He should be able to excel again, as the Warriors are among the worse rebounding teams in the league while also allowing opponents to shoot 46.8 percent from the field.
Expected Chalk
Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,400) vs. Warriors
Butler totaled 27 points, six rebounds, eight assists and six steals for 59.5 DK points when the Heat and Warriors met last Thursday. It marked the third time he'd gone over 40 DK points in seven games, and he is averaging 21.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game. The Warriors are having a tough time on the defensive end, giving up an average of 122.0 points per game, highest in the league.
Value Picks
Darius Bazley, Thunder ($4,100) vs. Magic
Bazley is averaging 7.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 blocks in 18 minutes per game. He should be up for extra playing time in the absence of Josh Giddey.
Patrick Williams, Bulls ($3,500) at Nets
Williams has topped 15 DK points in each of the last three games. He averages 7.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 21 minutes per game. He has a favorable matchup against the Nets, who are not among the better rebounding teams in the league.
Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,700) at Suns
McDaniels provides a great defensive presence and has the highest scoring average of his career. He's gone over 35 DK points twice in seven games, and finished below 17 DK points only once.
Terrence Ross, Magic ($4,700) at Thunder
Ross is averaging 11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 31 minutes per game. He's gone over 20 DK points in three of seven games, including one outing in which he amassed 40 DK points. He is up for extra responsibility as the Magic deal with injuries in the backcourt.
Alex Caruso, Bulls ($4,300) at Nets
Caruso generated 29.8 DK points in his last outing and has topped 20 DK points in four of seven games. He is a threat to stuff the stat sheet by influencing the outcome on both ends of the floor with his hustle and three-point shooting.