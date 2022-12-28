NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
ORL at DET
Pistons on six-game slide.
PHX at WAS
Suns 6-10 on the road.
BKN at ATL
Nets on nine-game win streak.
LAL at MIA
Heat 10-8 at home.
MIN at NOP
Pelicans 14-4 at home.
MIL at CHI
Bucks on three-game slide.
UTA at GSW
Warriors 14-2 at home.
DEN at SAC
Nuggets on five-game win streak.
Injuries to Monitor
ORL - Jalen Suggs (ankle), Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT
DET - Marvin Bagley (illness): OUT
PHX - Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (achilles): Questionable
Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT
WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring): Questionable
BKN - Seth Curry (illness): Probable
Joe Harris (knee): OUT
ATL - Trae Young (calf), De'Andre Hunter (ankle), Clint Capela (calf): Questionable
LAL - LeBron James (ankle): Probable
Anthony Davis (foot): OUT
MIA - Caleb Martin (ankle): Probable
Gabe Vincent (knee), Bam Adebayo (illness), Jimmy Butler (ankle): Questionable
Dewayne Dedmon (foot): OUT
MIN - Kyle Anderson (back): Questionable
Taurean Prince (shoulder), Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
NOP - Dyson Daniels (illness), Trey Murphy (illness), Zion Williamson (rest): Probable
Herbert Jones (COVID-19): Questionable
Brandon Ingram (toe): OUT
MIL - Jrue Holiday (hamstring): Probable
Khris Middleton (knee): OUT
CHI - Alex Caruso (concussion), Javonte Green (knee): Questionable
Derrick Jones (ankle): Doubtful
UTA - Kelly Olynyk (ankle): Questionable
GSW - JaMychal Green (illness): Questionable
Klay Thompson (knee): Doubtful
Andrew Wiggins (illness), Stephen Curry (shoulder): OUT
DEN - Bruce Brown (ankle), Aaron Gordon (shoulder): Questionable
Jeff Green (hand): OUT
SAC - Domantas Sabonis (thumb): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,600) vs. Nuggets
Fox faces the second of back-to-back games against the Nuggets. He finished with 26 points and four assists in the previous meeting and is averaging 27.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists across five outings, with more than 40 DK points in three of those games. He should have another solid scoring night considering the Nuggets give up the league's most points per game to point guards.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,500) at Pelicans
Edwards continues to flourish in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), averaging 24.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals in the last 10 games, including two with more than 60 DK points. He could also be up for a lighter matchup if Herbert Jones (illness) remains sidelined for the Pelicans.
Forwards/Centers
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,900) vs. Bucks
DeRozan tallied 36 points, four rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and a steal for a total of 59 DK points in his last meeting with the Bucks. He is also on a roll lately, averaging 27.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games and should continue to prosper against the Bucks, who give up the league's eighth most points per game to small forwards.
Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,200) at Hawks
Durant topped 50 DK points in six of the last 10 games, with a high of 58. He should continue to shine in a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's second most points per game to small forwards and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.3 percent from the field. He could also be up for an easier matchup if De'Andre Hunter (ankle) remains sidelined.
Ben Simmons, Nets ($6,200) at Hawks
Simmons is averaging 8.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.8 steals in the last five games, with a high of 44.8 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who face the second game of a back-to-back and also give up the league's fifth most points in the paint and fifth most rebounds per game.
Expected Chalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,500) at Bulls
Antetokounmpo surpassed 50 DK points in seven of 10 games, including a high of 73.5. He totaled 57.8 in his previous meeting with the Bulls and should be up for another big game, as they give up the league's sixth most points per game to power forwards and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field.
Value Picks
Austin Rivers, Timberwolves ($3,800) at Pelicans
Rivers is averaging 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists over the last five games and will continue to see extended playing time while the Timberwolves deal with injuries. He also has a good chance to get his shot going from long range, as the Pelicans give up 12.6 threes per game.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($4,600) at Kings
Caldwell-Pope is averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals across five games, including a total of 22.3 DK points in the last matchup against the Kings. He should thrive once again considering the Kings allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.5 percent from the field.
Will Barton, Wizards ($4,200) vs. Suns
Barton missed the last two games but is expected to be ready for action. He averaged 10.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his last five outings, including a high of 40.8 DK points. He could also be up for added playing time if Bradley Beal (hamstring) is sidelined.
Royce O'Neale, Nets ($4,300) at Hawks
O'Neale is averaging 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in the last five games, with more than 20 DK points in three. He continues to play a key role for the Nets and is averaging 35 minutes per game on the season.
Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,600) at Warriors
Sexton is averaging 15.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals over two games since returning from a seven-game absence. He should do well against the Warriors, who give up the league's sixth most points per game to point guards.