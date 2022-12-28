NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ORL at DET

Pistons on six-game slide.

PHX at WAS

Suns 6-10 on the road.

BKN at ATL

Nets on nine-game win streak.

LAL at MIA

Heat 10-8 at home.

MIN at NOP

Pelicans 14-4 at home.

MIL at CHI

Bucks on three-game slide.

UTA at GSW

Warriors 14-2 at home.

DEN at SAC

Nuggets on five-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

ORL - Jalen Suggs (ankle), Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

DET - Marvin Bagley (illness): OUT

PHX - Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (achilles): Questionable

Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT

WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring): Questionable

BKN - Seth Curry (illness): Probable

Joe Harris (knee): OUT

ATL - Trae Young (calf), De'Andre Hunter (ankle), Clint Capela (calf): Questionable

LAL - LeBron James (ankle): Probable

Anthony Davis (foot): OUT

MIA - Caleb Martin (ankle): Probable

Gabe Vincent (knee), Bam Adebayo (illness), Jimmy Butler (ankle): Questionable

Dewayne Dedmon (foot): OUT

MIN - Kyle Anderson (back): Questionable

Taurean Prince (shoulder), Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

NOP - Dyson Daniels (illness), Trey Murphy (illness), Zion Williamson (rest): Probable

Herbert Jones (COVID-19): Questionable

Brandon Ingram (toe): OUT

MIL - Jrue Holiday (hamstring): Probable

Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

CHI - Alex Caruso (concussion), Javonte Green (knee): Questionable

Derrick Jones (ankle): Doubtful

UTA - Kelly Olynyk (ankle): Questionable

GSW - JaMychal Green (illness): Questionable

Klay Thompson (knee): Doubtful

Andrew Wiggins (illness), Stephen Curry (shoulder): OUT

DEN - Bruce Brown (ankle), Aaron Gordon (shoulder): Questionable

Jeff Green (hand): OUT

SAC - Domantas Sabonis (thumb): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,600) vs. Nuggets

Fox faces the second of back-to-back games against the Nuggets. He finished with 26 points and four assists in the previous meeting and is averaging 27.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists across five outings, with more than 40 DK points in three of those games. He should have another solid scoring night considering the Nuggets give up the league's most points per game to point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,500) at Pelicans

Edwards continues to flourish in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), averaging 24.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals in the last 10 games, including two with more than 60 DK points. He could also be up for a lighter matchup if Herbert Jones (illness) remains sidelined for the Pelicans.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,900) vs. Bucks

DeRozan tallied 36 points, four rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and a steal for a total of 59 DK points in his last meeting with the Bucks. He is also on a roll lately, averaging 27.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games and should continue to prosper against the Bucks, who give up the league's eighth most points per game to small forwards.

Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,200) at Hawks

Durant topped 50 DK points in six of the last 10 games, with a high of 58. He should continue to shine in a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's second most points per game to small forwards and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.3 percent from the field. He could also be up for an easier matchup if De'Andre Hunter (ankle) remains sidelined.

Ben Simmons, Nets ($6,200) at Hawks

Simmons is averaging 8.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.8 steals in the last five games, with a high of 44.8 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who face the second game of a back-to-back and also give up the league's fifth most points in the paint and fifth most rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,500) at Bulls

Antetokounmpo surpassed 50 DK points in seven of 10 games, including a high of 73.5. He totaled 57.8 in his previous meeting with the Bulls and should be up for another big game, as they give up the league's sixth most points per game to power forwards and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Austin Rivers, Timberwolves ($3,800) at Pelicans

Rivers is averaging 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists over the last five games and will continue to see extended playing time while the Timberwolves deal with injuries. He also has a good chance to get his shot going from long range, as the Pelicans give up 12.6 threes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($4,600) at Kings

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals across five games, including a total of 22.3 DK points in the last matchup against the Kings. He should thrive once again considering the Kings allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.5 percent from the field.

Will Barton, Wizards ($4,200) vs. Suns

Barton missed the last two games but is expected to be ready for action. He averaged 10.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his last five outings, including a high of 40.8 DK points. He could also be up for added playing time if Bradley Beal (hamstring) is sidelined.

Royce O'Neale, Nets ($4,300) at Hawks

O'Neale is averaging 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in the last five games, with more than 20 DK points in three. He continues to play a key role for the Nets and is averaging 35 minutes per game on the season.

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,600) at Warriors

Sexton is averaging 15.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals over two games since returning from a seven-game absence. He should do well against the Warriors, who give up the league's sixth most points per game to point guards.

