NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

WAS at DET

Wizards on six-game win streak.

ORL at PHI

76ers 8-2 in last 10 games.

POR at MEM

Grizzlies 21-3 at home.

BKN at BOS

Celtics 19-6 at home.

OKC at HOU

Rockets 7-17 at home.

GSW at MIN

Warriors on three-game win streak.

SAC at SAS

Spurs on six-game slide.

TOR at UTA

Jazz 17-9 at home.

ATL at PHX

Suns on two-game win streak.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

WAS - Daniel Gafford (illness): Questionable

DET - Hamidou Diallo (illness): Probable

Marvin Bagley (hand), Cory Joseph (back): OUT

ORL - Wendell Carter (foot): Questionable

PHI - Joel Embiid (foot): Questionable

POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Josh Hart (hamstring): Probable

Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

MEM - Desmond Bane (knee), John Konchar (concussion): Questionable

Steven Adams (knee): OUT

BKN - Yuta Watanabe (back): Probable

Ben Simmons (knee), T.J. Warren (leg), Kevin Durant (knee): OUT

BOS - Robert Williams (ankle): Questionable

Marcus Smart (ankle): OUT

OKC - Luguentz Dort (hamstring), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT

HOU - Jalen Green (calf), Kevin Porter (foot): OUT

MIN - Taurean Prince (ankle), Rudy Gobert (groin): Questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

SAS - Josh Richardson (knee): Probable

Romeo Langford (hip): Questionable

Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

TOR - OG Anunoby (wrist): OUT

ATL - Trae Young (ankle): Probable

PHX - Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,200) at Rockets

Gilgeous-Alexander surpassed 50 DK points in each of the last five games, with a high of 59.8, and he is averaging 30.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks across 10 outings. He faces an excellent opportunity to flourish against the Rockets, who give up a league-most 14.4 three-pointers per game, and who are also missing their two starting guards, Kevin Porter and Jalen Green.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,800) vs. Warriors

Edwards is on a roll, averaging 29.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals over 10 games, including five with more than 50 DK points and a high of 71. He should find plenty of room to fill it up against the Warriors, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game, and he also benefits from a size advantage in the backcourt.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($11,100) vs. Nets

Tatum continues to dominate, averaging 32.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists through his last 10 outings, including eight games with more than 50 DK points and two beyond 70. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Nets, who are missing two key defenders in Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons.

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($8,700) at Pistons

Kuzma is coming off a relatively quiet outing but is averaging 23.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 10 games, with four where he topped 50 DK points and had a high of 61.8. He faces a good opportunity to shine against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.4 percent from the field.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,800) vs. Thunder

Sengun missed the last game but is expected to be back in action. He averaged 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals over his last 10 outings, with a high of 70.3 DK points. He also turned in a historic performance in his last encounter with the Thunder, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to tally 21 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks in a game.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($10,300) at Timberwolves

Curry is averaging 29.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals, with a high of 71.5 DK points, through nine games since returning from a three-week absence. He has a good chance to prosper against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to point guards and also allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.7 percent from downtown.

Value Picks

Monte Morris, Wizards ($4,700) at Pistons

Morris is averaging 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists across 10 appearances, including seven with more than 23 DK points and a high of 43.5. He should do well against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game to point guards.

Cole Anthony, Magic ($4,800) at 76ers

Anthony surpassed 25 DK points in four of the last seven games, with a high of 38.5, while averaging 14.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per outing. He faces a tough matchup against the Sixers but should have room to get some offense going, as they allow shooting guards to hit an average of 38.2 percent from long range.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,700) vs. Warriors

McDaniels is averaging 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 10 games, with a high of 34.3 DK points. He must continue to step up while the Timberwolves remain shorthanded and should have a chance to pad his stats against the Warriors, who give up the league's second-most turnovers per game.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons ($4,500) vs. Wizards

Stewart is averaging 7.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in five games since returning from a three-game absence. He should see added opportunity while the Pistons remain shorthanded in the frontcourt and could be up for a more favorable matchup if the Wizards are without Daniel Gafford.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks, ($4,400) at Suns

Okongwu continues to deliver a strong effort off the bench, averaging 7.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over five outings, with a high of 30.3 DK points. He has a good opportunity to thrive against the Suns, who give up the league's 10th-most rebounds per game to centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.