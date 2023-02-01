NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
WAS at DET
Wizards on six-game win streak.
ORL at PHI
76ers 8-2 in last 10 games.
POR at MEM
Grizzlies 21-3 at home.
BKN at BOS
Celtics 19-6 at home.
OKC at HOU
Rockets 7-17 at home.
GSW at MIN
Warriors on three-game win streak.
SAC at SAS
Spurs on six-game slide.
TOR at UTA
Jazz 17-9 at home.
ATL at PHX
Suns on two-game win streak.
Injuries to Monitor
WAS - Daniel Gafford (illness): Questionable
DET - Hamidou Diallo (illness): Probable
Marvin Bagley (hand), Cory Joseph (back): OUT
ORL - Wendell Carter (foot): Questionable
PHI - Joel Embiid (foot): Questionable
POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Josh Hart (hamstring): Probable
Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT
MEM - Desmond Bane (knee), John Konchar (concussion): Questionable
Steven Adams (knee): OUT
BKN - Yuta Watanabe (back): Probable
Ben Simmons (knee), T.J. Warren (leg), Kevin Durant (knee): OUT
BOS - Robert Williams (ankle): Questionable
Marcus Smart (ankle): OUT
OKC - Luguentz Dort (hamstring), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT
HOU - Jalen Green (calf), Kevin Porter (foot): OUT
MIN - Taurean Prince (ankle), Rudy Gobert (groin): Questionable
Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
SAS - Josh Richardson (knee): Probable
Romeo Langford (hip): Questionable
Devin Vassell (knee): OUT
TOR - OG Anunoby (wrist): OUT
ATL - Trae Young (ankle): Probable
PHX - Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,200) at Rockets
Gilgeous-Alexander surpassed 50 DK points in each of the last five games, with a high of 59.8, and he is averaging 30.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks across 10 outings. He faces an excellent opportunity to flourish against the Rockets, who give up a league-most 14.4 three-pointers per game, and who are also missing their two starting guards, Kevin Porter and Jalen Green.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,800) vs. Warriors
Edwards is on a roll, averaging 29.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals over 10 games, including five with more than 50 DK points and a high of 71. He should find plenty of room to fill it up against the Warriors, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game, and he also benefits from a size advantage in the backcourt.
Forwards/Centers
Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($11,100) vs. Nets
Tatum continues to dominate, averaging 32.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists through his last 10 outings, including eight games with more than 50 DK points and two beyond 70. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Nets, who are missing two key defenders in Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons.
Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($8,700) at Pistons
Kuzma is coming off a relatively quiet outing but is averaging 23.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 10 games, with four where he topped 50 DK points and had a high of 61.8. He faces a good opportunity to shine against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.4 percent from the field.
Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,800) vs. Thunder
Sengun missed the last game but is expected to be back in action. He averaged 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals over his last 10 outings, with a high of 70.3 DK points. He also turned in a historic performance in his last encounter with the Thunder, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to tally 21 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks in a game.
Expected Chalk
Stephen Curry, Warriors ($10,300) at Timberwolves
Curry is averaging 29.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals, with a high of 71.5 DK points, through nine games since returning from a three-week absence. He has a good chance to prosper against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to point guards and also allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.7 percent from downtown.
Value Picks
Monte Morris, Wizards ($4,700) at Pistons
Morris is averaging 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists across 10 appearances, including seven with more than 23 DK points and a high of 43.5. He should do well against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game to point guards.
Cole Anthony, Magic ($4,800) at 76ers
Anthony surpassed 25 DK points in four of the last seven games, with a high of 38.5, while averaging 14.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per outing. He faces a tough matchup against the Sixers but should have room to get some offense going, as they allow shooting guards to hit an average of 38.2 percent from long range.
Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,700) vs. Warriors
McDaniels is averaging 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 10 games, with a high of 34.3 DK points. He must continue to step up while the Timberwolves remain shorthanded and should have a chance to pad his stats against the Warriors, who give up the league's second-most turnovers per game.
Isaiah Stewart, Pistons ($4,500) vs. Wizards
Stewart is averaging 7.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in five games since returning from a three-game absence. He should see added opportunity while the Pistons remain shorthanded in the frontcourt and could be up for a more favorable matchup if the Wizards are without Daniel Gafford.
Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks, ($4,400) at Suns
Okongwu continues to deliver a strong effort off the bench, averaging 7.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over five outings, with a high of 30.3 DK points. He has a good opportunity to thrive against the Suns, who give up the league's 10th-most rebounds per game to centers.