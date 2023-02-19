NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel All-Star Game Plays and Lineup Strategies for Sunday, February 19

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Among the wide array of DFS contests available throughout the season, the All-Star Game stands apart in its unpredictability and variance. Let's take a look at this year's format and ways to take advantage of FanDuel's single-game contests.

FORMAT

The biggest adjustment for the All-Star Game is the implementation of the ELAM ENDING. For those unfamiliar, this is an untimed fourth quarter where the winning team will be the squad that hits a target score. This year, the target will be determined by taking the score of the leading team after the third quarter and adding 24 points (in Kobe Bryant's honor). For example, if it's 90-86 at the end of the fourth quarter, the game will end when a team reaches 114.

THE DRAFT

The major twist this year is how the teams will be constructed. The draft, which usually happens the night before, will be conducted an hour before tip-off. FanDuel's contest locks before the draft is completed, so the differential won't affect our endorsements that much. The hallmarks of All-Star matchups will remain the same. Defense will be virtually non-existent, and there's a special emphasis on crowd-pleasing plays like dunks and long-range three-pointers. Team LeBron has won this four consecutive seasons. So while Team Giannis comes in as a heavy underdog, the end result doesn't factor into our endorsements. Conference affiliation DOES NOT matter in the draft. The captains will pick reserves first, and starters second.

FANDUEL SINGLE-GAME STRUCTURE

FanDuel's single-game format is limited to five players, with three of the slots given score multipliers. The CAPTAIN spot receives a 2x multiplier. The STAR position multiplies the player's score by 1.5, and the player in the PRO gets 1.2x. The CAPTAIN is obviously the most important position to nail, as the double score will make or break most contests.

PLAYER ENDORSEMENTS

There's no point in endorsing players by position because the teams are essentially positionless. In fact, you'll often see players doing things that they don't typically do. The most noteworthy example happens with big men, who'll often find themselves on the perimeter in the free-for-all. It's not uncommon to see Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid tee up a few three-pointers. The lack of defense also favors them, as they essentially have wide-open lanes to exploit. Projecting minutes is also a lost cause, especially considering the uncertainty of the starting lineups.

STARTERS OVER RESERVES

The prevailing trend over the past few years shows a distinct production advantage for the team captain and starters. Therefore, it stands to reason we will see a good dose of LeBron James ($15,000) and Giannis Antetokounmpo ($14,500). Giannis has been dealing with a wrist injury, so his minutes will likely be capped somewhat. The history-making element for James certainly warrants increased participation, and the GOAT will probably give the crowd what it wants. James will be a chalk play for the CAPTAIN position. Although Kyrie Irving is dealing with a back injury, I think you'll see James take him as a reserve. I believe Irving is a short-term rental for Dallas, and will be headed to LA if LeBron has his way. So what better place to see a preview?

CHALK PLAYS

Despite his reserve status, I really like Damian Lillard ($11,500) for a variety of reasons. The 2023 3-point champ is a Utah favorite due to his tenure with Weber State. And while that's a minute intangible, increased playing time is probably a safe assumption. If anyone can perform the typical Curry-esque flurry of threes you'll usually see in the All-Star Game, it's Lillard. He'll be a reserve this season, and his name should be called early since the draft starts with reserves first. You can also make a case of the Utah intangible with Donovan Mitchell ($9.000). He played five seasons with the Jazz, and it makes sense for the prolific guard to carry a featured role in his former home. He'll be in the starter pool Sunday.

I like Joel Embiid ($12,500) more than Nikola Jokic ($13,000) because historical data indicates a huge usage gap between the two players. Embiid seems to enjoy the format and has logged as many as 30 minutes in past ASGs, but Jokic's usage has been surprisingly low and he's often been a non-factor. Embiid is a strong multiplier play who could easily be the top scorer by the end of the evening.

BUDGET PLAYS

With James, Lillard, Mitchell and Embiid as top options, you'll need to take some risks in the 10k range and lower to keep your roster under the $60,000 salary cap. Players like Lauri Markkanen and DeMar DeRozan are dealing with injury issues and probably won't be used much, and All-Star newcomers like Tyrese Haliburton and De'Aaron Fox usually get the short end of the stick. One player below 10k who stands out is Julius Randle ($9,000). His floor-stretching ability and dominant inside game will probably avail him of some highlight-reel appearances, but a lot will depend on what team he's on. There's usually enough room for two big men to have standout performances, but I'd be less happy with Randle if he's with Embiid. Randle is stuck in a bad system in New York, so I wouldn't be surprised to see him take on an increased role.

Paul George ($8,500) and Pascal Siakam ($8,000) are sitting at excellent salaries, but I think Siakam may get less court time this year. George can fill a variety of roles regardless of who picks him, and I wouldn't be surprised to see LeBron take him early in the reserve round.

Will the living highlight reel that is Anthony Edwards ($7,000) be a non-factor Sunday? I doubt it. Even if he's only on the court for 15 minutes, he can take over an offense swiftly and decisively, and he's a cinch to save you some coin. Edwards is a first-time All-Star, and that's usually a bad sign, but his high-flying antics perfectly fit the All-Star script.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.