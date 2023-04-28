NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 28

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for a two-game playoff slate Friday night as we inch closer to the second round. Tonight's series represent the final two first-round battles, with the Warriors and Lakers moving on with victories.

Slate Overview

As of Friday morning, the Warriors and Lakers are favored by 7.5 and 4.5 points, respectively, at FanDuel Sportsbook.

There's a notable disparity in projected totals as the Sacramento-Golden State tilt's 236 points significantly outpaces the Memphis-Los Angeles clash's projected figure of 219.5. Both numbers are in line with the history of each series as the latter has been a much more defense-centric set so far.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Luke Kennard, MEM (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

If Kennard sits, John Konchar would likely be in line to absorb the majority of backup shooting guard minutes.

Other notable injuries:

LeBron James, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Anthony Davis, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Dennis Schroder, LAL (Achilles): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Anthony Davis ($11,500), LeBron James ($10,700), Ja Morant ($10,500) and De'Aaron Fox ($10,000).

Davis is fully expected to play through his foot injury and bounced back from a forgettable Game 4 to post a 31-point, 19-rebound double-double Wednesday that netted 63.3 FD points across 35 minutes.

James dipped to 35.5 FD points in that same game, but he's exceeded 50 in three of the other four outings.

Morant, like Davis, also experienced a resurgent Game 5 by turning in a 31-point, 10-rebound effort en route to 54.5 FD points over 38 minutes.

Fox played through his finger fracture Wednesday and totaled 48.9 FD points in 42 minutes, though his shooting appeared notably hampered shooting 9-for-25 from the field.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Stephen Curry, GSW ($9,500)

Curry has scored over 30 actual points in three straight games and has managed at least 40.4 FD points in those matchups.

Domantas Sabonis, SAC ($9,300)

Sabonis has posted over 40 FD points over three straight and should remain highly popular considering how thin center always is on a small slate.

Desmond Bane, MEM ($8,600)

Bane is shooting 50.0 percent from his last two games, leading to an average of 49.7 FD points.

Jaren Jackson, MEM ($8,400)

Jackson ran into some foul trouble back in Game 3, but has been highly reliable otherwise having produced between 37 to 51 FD points from the other four against the Lakers.

Key Values

Austin Reaves, LAL vs. MEM ($6,600)

Reaves has down well in the postseason by averaging 31.6 FD points through the first five games of the series while shooting an impressive 40.0 percent from three-point range. The Lakers haven't shied away from turning to him as a dependable source of complementary scoring, and he's averaging a solid 12.8 shot attempts. Reaves produced 36.8 FD in his most recent home game and could once again overdeliver on what is still a very reasonable salary.

Malik Monk, SAC at GSW ($6,500)

Somewhat similar to Reaves, Monk has stepped up with some excellent backcourt contributions against the Warriors. The veteran registered one dud in Game 3 where he went 1-for-9 from the field, but he's scored between 31.7 to 36.6 FD points over the other four outings and has supplemented his production with a pair of steals apiece in the last two. Monk is also averaging a robust 28.4 minutes off the bench thus far and should be heavily involved again Friday with Sacramento trying to stave off elimination.

D'Angelo Russell, LAL vs. MEM ($6,000)

Reaves' success has sometimes come at the expense of Russell's opportunities, and the latter also hasn't helped his cause with a particularly inefficient 36.8 percent shooting. But Russell has still found a way to exceed 30 FD points in three of the first five games against the Grizzlies and just generated his first double-double during the playoffs on Wednesday (11 points, 10 assists). With LA looking to close things out, he's once again primed to approach or exceed 5x return on salary despite his offensive struggles.

ALSO CONSIDER: Harrison Barnes, SAC at GSW ($5,300)

